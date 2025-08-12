Queue-it Survey Finds Gen Z Values Trust in Online Brands More Than Any Other Generation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new global survey from Queue-it reveals that trust influences Gen Z consumer behavior more than any other generation. Gen Z consumers are significantly more likely to stay loyal, spend more, recommend, and join the loyalty programs of online businesses they trust.

Queue-it's The Age of Online Trust Report surveyed more than 1,000 consumers globally to understand the digital experiences that build and break trust.

Discover insights from Queue-it's survey of 1,000+ consumers worldwide on how online trust drives loyalty, spending, and recommendations—especially for Gen Z.

Trust is the new currency for Gen Z

Gen Z's expectations for online experiences are increasing fast—with 68% saying they expect more than they did last year. But Gen Z doesn't just expect more, they also place more value on trust in online businesses. When Gen Z trusts a business:

70% are likely to spend more (vs. 60% for Millennials and Gen X)





69% are likely to be more loyal (vs. 63%)





76% are more likely to recommend it (vs. 71%)





68% are more likely to join their loyalty program (vs. 64%)





90% would buy a product from that business even if it costs 10% more (vs. 88%)

Reliability & fairness are key to winning Gen Z's trust

When asked about what drives trust in online businesses, Gen Z responses largely aligned with that of the broader sample—valuing reliability and transparency.

But in three aspects of high-demand online events, Gen Z responses stood out:

88% prefer an online queue to an error page or crashed website (vs. 84% for Millennials and Gen X)





73% are more likely to trust businesses that blocks bots (vs. 67%)





65% are more likely to trust businesses that ensure fair access during limited-inventory sales or registrations (vs. 54%)

"Trust has been important to every generation, but Gen Z has made it clear trust isn't optional," said Jesper Essendrop, CEO of Queue-it. "If businesses want to earn Gen Z's trust, they need to deliver fair, reliable experiences that work when it matters most. Controlled traffic management is an important tool in making that happen."

About Queue-it

Queue-it is the leading provider of virtual waiting room services, helping 1,000+ organizations manage online traffic peaks and deliver fair, reliable experiences to over 30 billion visitors annually. By controlling traffic during high-demand events, Queue-it prevents crashes, blocks bots, and safeguards customer trust.



For more information, visit https://queue-it.com.

Contact:



Jillian Als

CMO, Queue-it

+45 31 36 09 50

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747843/Trust_survey_banner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747743/Queue_it_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Queue-it