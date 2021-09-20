QuestEx Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dan McIntyre to spearhead, along with QuestEx's CEO, its investor relations initiatives.

Mr. McIntyre brings over 13 years of experience leading investor relations campaigns for precious and base metals companies in the mining sector. Mr. McIntyre will form an integral part of the QuestEx team driving investor relations, marketing, social media and outreach to retail and institutional shareholders.

Joseph Mullin, QuestEx CEO comments: "QuestEx is excited to welcome Mr. McIntyre to the team. His experience and knowledge of the mining industry will be highly beneficial to QuestEx as it continues to strive to create shareholder value by systematically exploring its extensive land package in British Columbia, Canada."

QuestEx is currently in the midst of an exploration program on its 100% owned KSP property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. QuestEx is excited about the 2021 season and is looking forward to releasing its drill results as they are received and validated.

QuestEx further announces that in conjunction with the engagement of Mr. McIntyre, and in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, it has granted 100,000 stock options, with each stock option exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements. The stock options have an expiry five years from the date of grant and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

We seek safe harbor.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has 100% ownership of one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square kilometer KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain); QuestEx intends to release a National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Inel gold showing, located on the KSP property, in 2022. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (>10 million ounces gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD.

"Joseph Mullin"

Joseph Mullin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NR21-16

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators as well as the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company's business. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from QuestEx expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. QuestEx does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

For further information: T: (250) 768-1511, TF (855) 768-1511, W: www.questex.ca

