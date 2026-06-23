Queen's University ranks 4th in the world and 1st in Canada in the 2026 Times Higher Education Impact Ratings

KINGSTON, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Queen's University has climbed to fourth in the world in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings, rising from sixth place last year and placing among the top institutions in a field of more than 1,600 universities worldwide. Queen's also remains Canada's highest-rated university, becoming the first institution in the country to hold the national top spot for two consecutive years.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Queen's has placed in the global top 10, a milestone unmatched by any other Canadian institution since the rankings began in 2019.

"Participating in the Impact Ratings has helped Queen's articulate and expand the ways we contribute to the global good," says Patrick Deane, Principal and Vice-Chancellor. "This recognition is not just about our position, but about highlighting and strengthening the work being done at Queen's to build a more sustainable and equitable future."

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings assess how universities contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global framework of 17 goals aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and improving quality of life around the world. Drawing on more than 200 examples of impact from over 50 university departments, centres, and administrative units, this year's submission earned global top 10 placements in three categories, highlighting research, teaching, and outreach strengths in areas such as food security, sustainable communities, and strong institutions.

First in the world for SDG 2: Zero Hunger

Second in the world for SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Seventh in the world for SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

These results reflect the impact Queen's is making in local, national, and global communities. Through world-class research, innovative teaching, and meaningful partnerships, the university is helping address some of the world's most pressing challenges and contributing to a more sustainable future for people and the planet.

See the Queen's Gazette for more information.

About Queen's University

Founded in 1841, Queen's University, Canada, is an internationally ranked research-intensive university with more than 31,000 students and 5,000 faculty and staff. Queen's is known for research in areas such as cancer detection and treatment, geoengineering, materials science, AI and supercomputing, and is home to the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics. Queen's welcomes researchers and students from around the world and is one of Canada's leading universities. To learn more, please visit queensu.ca.

SOURCE Queen's University

Media Contact: Andrew Carroll, Media Relations Officer, [email protected]