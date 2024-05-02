Queen Anne Arrives in Southampton as Cunard's Newest Ship in 14 Years Marks New Era for Luxury Ocean Travel

VALENCIA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- This is the moment Cunard's luxury new ship, Queen Anne, sailed into her home port of Southampton ahead of her maiden voyage to Lisbon on Friday.

Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, arrived in the city in the evening of April 30.

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, arrives at her home port of Southampton for the first time on April 30, 2024. Queen Anne is the fourth ship to join the Cunard fleet and the 249th to sail under the Cunard flag.

As she navigated Southampton Water for the very first time, she was accompanied by several small crafts from the local boating community in celebration of her historic arrival.

The luxury cruise line's newest ship had arrived from Italy following an official handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Maghera shipyard in Venice on April 19, with thousands of spectators taking up vantage points along Southampton Water to catch a glimpse of the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest Queen.

An official blessing and plaque exchange ceremony will take place whilst the ship is alongside at Mayflower Terminal on Friday, May 3.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard