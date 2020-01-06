Quectel Unveils New Automotive Modules to Drive Auto Industry Towards 5G Era

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced today a series of new communication modules targeting the 5G connected car sector at CES 2020. Quectel's new automotive-grade modules include the AG550Q, a new 5G New Radio (5G NR) Sub-6GHz module, the AG215S automotive EAP module, dedicated for C-V2X scenarios, and the AF50T Wi-Fi module. All three modules are based on the Qualcomm Automotive Wireless Solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. They are designed to provide multi-gigabit cloud connectivity, improved location services, and enhanced security to support the increasing requirements of connected car and autonomous driving use cases.

The AG550Q 5G NR module, supporting both NSA and SA modes, is based on the AEC-Q100 qualified Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive 5G Platform. The module is compliant with IATF 16949 requirements, and follows automotive quality processes such as APQP and PPAP to address the demanding requirements of automotive devices.

Adopting the 3GPP Rel. 15 technology, the AG550Q supports high speeds and ultra-low latency to facilitate better security and quality-of-service for mission-critical services. The multimode 5G NR module is backward compatible with existing 4G, 3G and 2G technologies. This ensures that cars will remain connected regardless of where they travel within the network.

Quectel AG550Q module offers powerful Cyber Security features, which include firmware secure boot, Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), network firewall, SELinux strong access control, TLS/SSL security protocols and more.

The AG550Q module is currently in the engineering sample stage, while AG215S will be sampling starting January 2020. All three modules will be showcased during CES at Quectel's booth No. 2601.

