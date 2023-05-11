Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors Français

News provided by

Quebecor

May 11, 2023, 16:25 ET

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. 

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Class "A" directors*

André P. Brosseau

74,259,696

99.99

2,877

0.01

Michèle Colpron

74,259,430

99.99

3,143

0.01

Sylvie Lalande

74,259,597

99.99

2,976

0.01

The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

74,260,091

99.99

2,482

0.01

Érik Péladeau

74,259,341

99.99

3,232

0.01

Jean B. Péladeau

74,259,541

99.99

3,032

0.01

Class "B" directors**

Chantal Bélanger

118,420,305

93.85

7,760,501

6.15

Lise Croteau

99,380,514

78.76

26,800,292

21.24







*   Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com 
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor 

SOURCE Quebecor

For further information: Quebecor, [email protected], 514 380-4572

Organization Profile

Quebecor

About Quebecor Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of...