MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

CLASS "A" DIRECTORS *      

VOTES FOR  

%

VOTES  

WITHHELD  

%

André P. Brosseau

74,812,640

99.99

5,751

0.01

Michèle Colpron

74,812,434

99.99

5,957

0.01

Sylvie Lalande

74,798,540

99.97

19,851

0.03

Érik Péladeau

74,816,014

99.99

2,377

0.01

Jean B. Péladeau

74,812,404

99.99

5,987

0.01

CLASS "B" DIRECTORS **  

VOTES FOR  

%

VOTES  

WITHHELD  

%

Chantal Bélanger

122,074,175

98.57

1,766,507

1.43

Lise Croteau

94,634,699

76.42

29,205,983

23.58

* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship. 

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com
