Quebecor Among Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens, According to Corporate Knights

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Quebecor is proud to have been named one of Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens, according to the ranking released today by Corporate Knights for 2026. By placing the company 19th, this recognition highlights Quebecor's overall environmental, social and governance record, a commitment that takes shape through concrete actions on climate, the circular economy and eco-conscious production.

The ranking measures the performance of large Canadian organizations posting more than one billion dollars in annual revenue, drawing on indicators that focus notably on the share of revenue and investment deemed sustainable.

"For more than a decade, Quebecor and its subsidiaries have taken meaningful steps to shrink their ecological footprint, whether by electrifying their vehicle fleets, reclaiming millions of electronic devices or championing greener film sets in Quebec and the gatherings we produce. I am proud that the diligence and dedication of our teams are being saluted from coast to coast. This distinction confirms that, for Quebecor, performance and responsibility go hand in hand," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Built around priority areas of action, the company's green strategy translates into tangible achievements across every one of its sectors:

Greenhouse gas management : Quebecor has measured and disclosed its subsidiaries' GHG emissions since 2012 through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), an international non-profit devoted to protecting the environment. The group is also rolling out an ambitious fleet electrification plan under the On roule électrique banner. To date, it has electrified close to 30% of its vehicles, removed more than 200 units from the road and lowered its transportation emissions by roughly 35%. When designing its server rooms, the company likewise favours energy efficient technologies such as free cooling and water cooled air conditioning.

: Quebecor has measured and disclosed its subsidiaries' GHG emissions since 2012 through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), an international non-profit devoted to protecting the environment. The group is also rolling out an ambitious fleet electrification plan under the banner. To date, it has electrified close to 30% of its vehicles, removed more than 200 units from the road and lowered its transportation emissions by roughly 35%. When designing its server rooms, the company likewise favours energy efficient technologies such as free cooling and water cooled air conditioning. Electronic devices : since 2013, Vidéotron's revi program has collected more than 14 million obsolete products and accessories for repurposing and recycling, in partnership with a certified recycler.

: since 2013, Vidéotron's program has collected more than 14 million obsolete products and accessories for repurposing and recycling, in partnership with a certified recycler. Circular economy : across its Vidéotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile brands, the company offers an expanded selection of certified refurbished wireless handsets, along with rentals of reconditioned modems and TV receivers.

: across its Vidéotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile brands, the company offers an expanded selection of certified refurbished wireless handsets, along with rentals of reconditioned modems and TV receivers. Sustainable filming and events : a founding partner of the On tourne vert initiative, Quebecor works with TVA and MELS to encourage greener practices across the audiovisual production industry. Gestev, for its part, continues its GesteVert program, which aims to reduce the impact of the events it stages while maximizing their local economic spinoffs.

: a founding partner of the initiative, Quebecor works with TVA and MELS to encourage greener practices across the audiovisual production industry. Gestev, for its part, continues its program, which aims to reduce the impact of the events it stages while maximizing their local economic spinoffs. Urban biodiversity : working with École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and Toits Vertige, Quebecor Affichage has installed green roofs on several Montreal transit shelters, cooling their interior, supporting local ecosystems and beautifying the streetscape.

: working with École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and Toits Vertige, Quebecor Affichage has installed green roofs on several Montreal transit shelters, cooling their interior, supporting local ecosystems and beautifying the streetscape. Collective initiatives: Quebecor teams up with several organizations devoted to nature, such as Carbone Scol'ERE and Organisation Bleue, takes part in food-waste collection at a number of its sites, and promotes reuse, notably by donating studio equipment and set pieces from its television operations to schools that train students in the field.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Quebecor Inc.

Information: Quebecor, [email protected]