GLASGOW, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today in Glasgow, the Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Benoit Charette, and the Chilean Minister of Energy, Juan Carlos Jobet, invited governments across the Americas to endorse the Glasgow Declaration on Carbon Pricing in the Americas, an initiative of the Carbon Pricing in the Americas platform co-chaired by Québec and Chile.

National and subnational governments participating in this initiative declare their support for the Paris Climate Agreement and commit to further developing carbon pricing instruments as effective economic tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They also commit to strengthening their collaboration and sharing their expertise on carbon pricing, while striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with an eye to a just transition and a green economic recovery.

Minister Charette made the announcement of the new declaration at an event held on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). Chile's Minister of Energy, Juan Carlos Jobet, delivered a video address and representatives of national and subnational governments in the Americas also spoke at the event, including representatives from the governments of Panama, British Columbia and the states of Jalisco and Yucatán, Participants presented their carbon pricing policies and stressed the importance of continued regional cooperation in this area.

Quotes:

"At a time when scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are issuing a red alert, it is essential to strengthen our commitments and collaboration with other governments. Québec is proud to participate in this initiative and intends to put forward its carbon pricing expertise and best practices in order to build concrete momentum in the fight against climate change throughout the Americas. A growing number of governments are considering implementing carbon pricing because they understand that it is an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the negative impacts of climate change. For this endeavour to succeed, I urge all national and subnational governments in the Americas to assert their belief in the importance of carbon pricing by endorsing the Glasgow Declaration."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"The Glasgow Declaration calls for concrete action to combat climate change in the Americas and beyond. It makes increasing the price of carbon the linchpin of the changes required by the Paris Agreement. Given the seriousness of the problem, there is an urgent need to massively reduce emissions and, in this regard, the decade ahead is crucial."

Juan Carlos Jobet, Minister of Energy of Chile

Quick facts:

The CPA platform was created in 2018 following the launch of the Paris Declaration on Carbon Pricing in the Americas the previous year. Alberta , British Columbia, Canada , California , Colombia , Costa Rica , Mexico , Nova Scotia and Ontario , as well as the states of Oregon , Sonora and Washington , endorsed it at that time. Québec's two-year term as co-chair began in 2020.

, , , , , , and , as well as the states of , and , endorsed it at that time. Québec's two-year term as co-chair began in 2020. Québec actively participates in several other partnerships that promote carbon markets as effective tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is a member of the International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) and the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition. It is also a technical partner of the World Bank's Partnership for Market Implementation (PMI) and collaborates with the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), among other organizations.

Québec is likewise highly involved in the development of carbon pricing in the Americas. Its carbon market has been linked to California's since 2014. In addition, Québec signed a collaboration agreement with Mexico in 2015 and another with Chile in 2019, whereby it participates in regular meetings on carbon markets and climate change policies.

Associated link:

