Quebec home to priciest New Year's Eve destination in Canada, survey shows

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- The city of Mont-Tremblant, known for its popular ski resort, is the most expensive destination in Canada for an overnight stay on New Year's Eve this year, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared the cost of accommodation this coming December 31 across 20 Canadian destinations. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.

Mont-Tremblant emerged as the clear leader with a rate of C$ 880 for the least expensive room. Compared to regular winter rates, that's an increase of almost 300%. Whistler, North America's largest ski resort, ranks as the second most expensive destination with a rate of C$ 658, while Banff completes the podium with a rate of C$ 563.

Significant price increases for New Year's Eve were also seen in Niagara Falls and Halifax, which rank fourth and fifth in the survey with rates of C$ 465 and C$ 422, respectively. When it came to the largest Canadian cities, Toronto (C$ 375) and Vancouver (C$ 325) came out as the priciest, while Calgary (C$ 175) and Ottawa (C$ 193) were substantially cheaper.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in Canada for hotel stays this New Year's Eve. The prices shown reflect the rate for the cheapest available double room in a centrally-located hotel, rated 3 stars or more. A comparison with regular winter rates is also included in brackets.

1. Mont-Tremblant C$ 880 (+284%)

2. Whistler C$ 658 (+29%)

3. Banff C$ 563 (+233%)

4. Niagara Falls C$ 465 (+285%)

5. Halifax C$ 422 (+227%)

6. Jasper C$ 381 (+231%)

7. Toronto C$ 375 (+175%)

8. Quebec City C$ 353 (+117%)

9. Niagara-on-the-Lake C$ 335 (+31%)

10.Vancouver C$ 325 (+170%)

For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nye-canada-22.html

Press Contact:

Charlotte Smith

[email protected]

+1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org