QUÉBEC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Québec supports the leadership of the First Nations and Inuit in the climate transition. The Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, today announced a total of $10 million in financial assistance to the First Nations of Québec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute, the Kativik Regional Government and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach. The funding will enable First Nations and Inuit to implement community-based projects to address the impacts of climate change and to contribute to climate change mitigation.

This support responds to a need expressed during Indigenous consultations for the development of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy and enhances local and regional initiatives, as well as existing programs. More specifically, the Québec government announces that it is providing:

$6,300,000 to the First Nations of Québec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute during fiscal years 2022-2023 to 2025-2026 to support First Nations community projects and assist communities during the development and implementation of projects; $3,500,000 to the Kativik Regional Government during fiscal years 2022-2023 to 2025-2026 to support community projects in Nunavik and host a liaison officer; $210,000 to the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach for the development of a Naskapi climate plan. The plan will enable Naskapis to assess their climate risks and the measures they could implement to adapt to or mitigate climate change.

In addition to supporting First Nations and Inuit in their climate transition, these investments will enable them to strengthen their capacities and develop expertise and know-how in the fight against climate change. This support will contribute to the improvement of their quality of life and the sustainable development of Indigenous communities.

These announcements fall within the scope of the "Supporting Indigenous Communities to Take Action on Climate Change" initiative of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, which has an overall budget of $23.5 million over five years. A similar project is being prepared with the Cree Nation Government and will be announced at a later date.

Quotes:

"Québec's First Nations and Inuit are engaged and mobilized in the fight against climate change. The conclusion of these agreements will enable them to accelerate their climate transition and thereby help achieve the climate objectives of Québec as a whole."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Indigenous communities are particularly affected by the impacts of climate change. It is my hope that the $10 million announced today will facilitate the work of these three organizations, and that First Nations and Inuit will be able to better adapt to the changes underway, in order to preserve the traditional practices on which their health, way of life and quality of life depend."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit

"We welcome such support, which is specific to First Nations and has been long overdue. This step is in the right direction to support and increase climate change initiative across communities."

Alain Bédard, Director, First Nations of Québec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute

"The impact of climate change disrupts every aspect of Nunavik Inuit life—from essential infrastructure in our communities, our safety while we practise traditional wildlife harvesting, to the food security of our families. Nunavimmiut must be enabled to take part in developing and implementing the solutions to these problems."

Hilda Snowball, Chairperson, Kativik Regional Government

"The Naskapis experience the effects of climate change on a daily basis. This agreement will support a community-based climate transition initiatives that will enable the Naskapi Nation to acquire knowledge, set clear orientations and adequately plan future actions."

Theresa Chemaganish, Chief of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

Associated links

Sources:



Mélina Jalbert

Press Officer

Office of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight

against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and

Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

Tel.: 418 803-2351 Magalie Lapointe

Press Officer

Office of the Minister Responsible for Relations

with the First Nations and Inuit

Tel.: 450 502-6873 Sonia Moreau

Communications Project Officer

First Nations of Québec and Labrador Sustainable

Development Institute

Tel.: 418-843-9999 Rocio Valencia, Communications Officer

Kativik Regional Government

[email protected] Donna Marie Sandy

Communications Officer

Naskapi Nation

418 585-2686 Information:



Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement,

de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques,

de la Faune et des Parcs

Tel.: 418 521-3991 Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs