Québec Area Festivals Receive Significant Government of Canada Investment Français
Aug 10, 2021, 12:25 ET
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announces funding for festivals in the Greater Québec area.
QUÉBEC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Festivals help build strong, vibrant, prosperous communities. They bring us together and create memorable experiences. The past year has been challenging for cultural organizations as the arts and culture sector was hit particularly hard. The Government of Canada is pleased to help artists and creative professionals find solutions to their current challenges.
During his visit to Quebec's capital for a meeting with la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec representatives, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced more than $1.4 million in funding for 20 festivals in the Québec region that have already taken place or will be held this summer.
The Government of Canada funding was through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.
For more information, please consult the list of recipient festivals in the information table.
Quotations
"We are committed to investing in festivals in the Québec area to help them continue their work and give the public the chance to attend shows. The Government of Canada knows that these organizations have faced many challenges in the past several months, and we are pleased to be able to help bring festivals back safely. Thank you all for making this beautiful city even more vibrant!"
– Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"I am pleased that our government supports la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec and the festivals in our beautiful region. They are important drivers of vitality and tourism growth in the Greater Québec area. Join us at the festivities and have a great summer!"
– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Québec)
Quick Facts
The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps give local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage with their communities through festivals, events and projects. This program also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional performance programs, as well as their support organizations.
Related Links
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
Information Table
List of recipient festivals
|
Project
|
Amount granted
|
Program
|
Wendake International Pow Wow
|
$33,900
|
BCAH
|
Mardis d'été au Parc-en-Ciel
|
$5,200
|
BCAH
|
Festival d'été OFF de Québec
|
$75,700
|
BCAH
|
Expo agricole de Portneuf
|
$13,000
|
BCAH
|
Lac-Sergent Centennial
|
$11,600
|
BCAH
|
Vacances en spectacles 2021
|
$8,600
|
BCAH
|
Le Festif de Baie St-Paul
|
$76,400
|
BCAH
|
25th Festival des journées d'Afrique: Danses et Rythmes du monde de Québec
|
$7,500
|
BCAH
|
Festival d'Opéra de Québec
|
$48,900
|
BCAH
|
La Grande Fête de la Côte-de-Beaupré - Rythmes & Papilles Côte-de-Beaupré
|
$75,200
|
BCAH
|
TD New France Festival
|
$58,100
|
BCAH
|
Arts et Reflets Symposium
|
$7,100
|
BCAH
|
Arts Alive Quebec City
|
$8,000
|
BCAH
|
Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec
|
$19,500
|
BCAH
|
Biennale internationale du lin de Portneuf (La)
|
$13,000
|
CAPF
|
Carrefour international de theatre de Québec inc.
|
$145,000
|
CAPF
|
ComediHa! Fest – Québec
|
$70,000
|
CAPF
|
Festival d'été de Québec
|
$550,000
|
CAPF
|
Le Festival International du Domaine Forget de Charlevoix
|
$145,000
|
CAPF
|
Symposium international d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul
|
$60,000
|
CAPF
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
