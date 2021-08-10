The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announces funding for festivals in the Greater Québec area.

QUÉBEC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Festivals help build strong, vibrant, prosperous communities. They bring us together and create memorable experiences. The past year has been challenging for cultural organizations as the arts and culture sector was hit particularly hard. The Government of Canada is pleased to help artists and creative professionals find solutions to their current challenges.

During his visit to Quebec's capital for a meeting with la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec representatives, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced more than $1.4 million in funding for 20 festivals in the Québec region that have already taken place or will be held this summer.

The Government of Canada funding was through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

For more information, please consult the list of recipient festivals in the information table.

Quotations

"We are committed to investing in festivals in the Québec area to help them continue their work and give the public the chance to attend shows. The Government of Canada knows that these organizations have faced many challenges in the past several months, and we are pleased to be able to help bring festivals back safely. Thank you all for making this beautiful city even more vibrant!"

– Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am pleased that our government supports la Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec and the festivals in our beautiful region. They are important drivers of vitality and tourism growth in the Greater Québec area. Join us at the festivities and have a great summer!"

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Québec)

Quick Facts

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps give local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage with their communities through festivals, events and projects. This program also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional performance programs, as well as their support organizations.

Related Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Information Table

List of recipient festivals

Project Amount granted Program Wendake International Pow Wow $33,900 BCAH Mardis d'été au Parc-en-Ciel $5,200 BCAH Festival d'été OFF de Québec $75,700 BCAH Expo agricole de Portneuf $13,000 BCAH Lac-Sergent Centennial $11,600 BCAH Vacances en spectacles 2021 $8,600 BCAH Le Festif de Baie St-Paul $76,400 BCAH 25th Festival des journées d'Afrique: Danses et Rythmes du monde de Québec $7,500 BCAH Festival d'Opéra de Québec $48,900 BCAH La Grande Fête de la Côte-de-Beaupré - Rythmes & Papilles Côte-de-Beaupré $75,200 BCAH TD New France Festival $58,100 BCAH Arts et Reflets Symposium $7,100 BCAH Arts Alive Quebec City $8,000 BCAH Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec $19,500 BCAH Biennale internationale du lin de Portneuf (La) $13,000 CAPF Carrefour international de theatre de Québec inc. $145,000 CAPF ComediHa! Fest – Québec $70,000 CAPF Festival d'été de Québec $550,000 CAPF Le Festival International du Domaine Forget de Charlevoix $145,000 CAPF Symposium international d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul $60,000 CAPF

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

