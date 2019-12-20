Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on February 19, 2020

QUÉBEC, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on February 19, 2020.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on January 21, 2020.





Associated link:

The February 19, 2020 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #22 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

