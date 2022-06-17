QUÉBEC, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on August 17, 2022.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emission units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on July 18, 2022.

Associated link:

The August 17, 2022 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #32 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

Source and information :

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte

contre les changements climatiques

Tél. : 418 521-3991

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques