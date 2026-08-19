Que Pasa Launches Four New Organic Flavoured Tortilla Chips in Canada; Delivering Bold Taste Without Artificial Ingredients

New Hot Honey and Chipotle BBQ tortilla chips lead lineup, along with Nacho and Jalapeño Lime, offering craveable flavour with simple, organic ingredients

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Que Pasa®, the organic tortilla chip brand from Nature's Path Organic Foods, is introducing four new organic flavoured tortilla chips: Hot Honey, Chipotle BBQ, Nacho, and Jalapeño Lime. Made from whole-kernel organic, Non-GMO Project Verified corn and crafted from fresh masa stone-ground with traditional Mexican volcanic lava stones, each chip delivers the authentic crunch and flavour that consumers expect from Que Pasa. Certified organic and free from synthetic colours and dyes, the new lineup combines bold, craveable flavours with simple, real ingredients.

Que Pasa Hot Honey, Chipotle BBQ, Nacho and Jalapeño Lime

Leading the portfolio are two hero flavours poised to become Canada's next snack obsession:

Hot Honey – A sweet-meets-heat combination that balances rich honey flavour with a satisfying spicy kick.

– A sweet-meets-heat combination that balances rich honey flavour with a satisfying spicy kick. Chipotle BBQ – Smoky, savoury and bold, delivering authentic barbecue flavour with just the right amount of chipotle seasoning.

Rounding out the lineup are two crowd-pleasing favourites:

Nacho – A cheesy, craveable take on a classic tortilla chip flavour.

– A cheesy, craveable take on a classic tortilla chip flavour. Jalapeño Lime – Bright citrus and jalapeño heat combine for a tangy, refreshing crunch.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between the flavours they're craving and ingredients they feel good about," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "Our new Que Pasa Flavoured Tortilla Chips bring those two expectations together, delivering bold taste experiences inspired by today's food trends while staying true to our commitment to simple, organic ingredients and nothing artificial."

The launch comes as consumers increasingly seek snacks that deliver both taste and transparency. Made with organic ingredients and crafted with Que Pasa's signature commitment to quality, the new flavoured tortilla chips are:

Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

Gluten-Free

Made without artificial colours, flavours or dyes

Naturally flavoured

Crafted for sharing, gathering and everyday social snacking

The new Que Pasa Flavoured Tortilla Chips are available now at participating Loblaws, Save-On-Foods and Sobeys locations across Canada. For more information about Que Pasa Organic Tortilla Chips, visit QuePasaFoods.com or follow @QuePasaFoods on Instagram.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line-- socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.

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