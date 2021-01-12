Quark Expeditions offers Guests Generous Early Booking Bonuses on Antarctic 22.23 Voyages

"Our Antarctic 22.23 season promises to be one of the best so far," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "We're offering 9 itineraries—with 40 departures— to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and Patagonia, where guests can see incredible wildlife and spectacular landscapes. We're excited that our game-changing vessel, Ultramarine , features prominently in this upcoming season."

Guests on Ultramarine, equipped with two helicopters and 20 Zodiacs, will choose from the most robust portfolio of adventure options in the industry, such as alpine heli-trekking and exclusive heli-landing.

Time-limited Offer:

An Early Booking Bonus of 20% off select Antarctic voyages



An additional 10% savings on voyages paid in full by May 31, 2021



Another 5% savings on voyages paid in full at time of booking before March 31, 2021 .

The itineraries in the Antarctic 22.23 season:

Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent

Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent plus Cape Horn & Diego Ramirez

Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake

Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition

Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle

South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari

and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica : Explorers and Kings

and : Explorers and Kings Epic Antarctica : Crossing the Circle via Falklands ( Malvinas ) and South Georgia

: Crossing the Circle via Falklands ( ) and Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine

Learn more about our Antarctic 2022-23 season at quarkexpeditions.com/gb/antarctic

