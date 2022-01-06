Quantum Fuel Systems Delivers Hydrogen Virtual Pipeline Trailers to Certarus Ltd.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, delivered industry-leading virtual pipeline trailers for hydrogen to Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus") in December 2021. Certarus received Quantum's VPLite-H45/40' trailers, which have a gas mass of 803kg at 3,600 psi (248 bar). The trailers are approved for use in both the United States and Canada.

"Certarus is uniquely positioned to accelerate the energy transition by making hydrogen a convenient fuel solution for our customers. We chose to expand our partnership with Quantum because of their extensive experience working with hydrogen, and the proven quality of their virtual pipeline trailers that enable us to safely deliver zero emission energy anywhere our customers need it," noted Curtis Philippon, CEO of Certarus. "Together, we offer a mobile solution for customers across North America that support our mission to help make hydrogen fuel a safe, affordable, and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors."

"Quantum's VP Lite45/40' for natural gas hauls the most gas in the industry in a 40-foot container and has an excellent track record. Using that proven platform, but modified for hydrogen at 3,600 psi, is a great starting point to begin transporting gas for hydrogen projects," noted Mark Arold, President of Quantum. "Our partnership with Certarus on hydrogen is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to support Certarus' vision and leadership, as well as work with other companies interested in mobile hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel solution."

As part of its product portfolio, Quantum also offers a virtual pipeline trailer for hydrogen at 5,000 psi (345 bar) with a gas mass of 1,195 kg.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers to lower operating costs, improve environmental performance, and achieve their ESG goals. Learn more at www.certarus.com

