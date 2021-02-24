Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Substantial Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Trailer Order and Hydrogen Virtual Pipeline Trailer Development Contract by Certarus Ltd.

Quantum Fuel Systems secures a $22 million contract for natural gas virtual pipeline trailers. Tweet this

"Quantum has been supplying Certarus with Virtual Pipeline trailers since 2017, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Certarus' growth," said Mark Arold, President, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. "Our VPLite45/40' is a key enabling technology to meet Certarus' requirements."

Additionally, the contract includes a development agreement for hydrogen virtual pipeline trailers to be delivered by the end of 2021. Certarus is in active discussions over several potential hydrogen pilot projects in which Quantum will provide trailers to transport hydrogen.

"Quantum has a long history with hydrogen, starting in 1999 when we launched the world's first 5,000 psi hydrogen system on a commercial vehicle, and then later were the first to certify a 10,000 psi hydrogen storage tank to international standards," noted Arold. "We are very excited about our partnership with Certarus, which will leverage our decades of hydrogen expertise for new applications today, to provide critical infrastructure technologies to help enable the hydrogen economy."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully intregrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company operates a virtual pipeline that safely provides fuels for the energy, utility, agricultural and industrial sectors. Certarus is an energy transition company. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, the company helps customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. Learn more at www.certarus.com

SOURCE Quantum Fuel Systems

For further information: Quantum Media Contact: Carin Martin, 949-330-0047; [email protected]; Certarus Media Contact: Curtis Philippon, 403-930-0116; [email protected]