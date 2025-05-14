Quantinuum and Al Rabban Capital Launch Joint Venture to Accelerate Quantum Computing Adoption in Qatar and the Region

Up to $1 Billion Investment Over 10 years by Qatar in State-of-the-Art Quantum Technologies and Workforce Development to be Provided by the Joint Venture to Academic and Industrial Partners

DOHA, Qatar, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quantinuum, the world leader in quantum computing, is establishing a Qatari-incorporated Joint Venture with Al Rabban Capital, a division of Al Rabban Holding Company, one of Qatar's most prominent companies. The Joint Venture will accelerate quantum computing adoption in Qatar and the region, strategically positioning the U.S. and Qatar as global leaders in the quantum revolution. This first of its kind quantum technology partnership was highlighted by the President of the United States during his historic state visit to Qatar.

The Joint Venture has three core objectives: enabling access to Quantinuum's world-leading quantum technologies in the region; co-developing quantum computing applications tailored to regional needs in areas such as New Energy, Materials Discovery, Precision Medicine, Genomics, and Financial Services, with new opportunities emerging in the era of Generative Quantum AI (GenQAI); and, training the next generation of quantum computing developers in Qatar and the region.

Quantinuum is steadily expanding its global presence to meet the growing international demand for its technology and applications. The company's expansion into the Gulf region, starting with Qatar, follows its successful growth across the U.S., U.K., Europe and Indo-Pacific. This Joint Venture reflects a shared commitment by the U.S. and Qatar to strengthen strategic ties, spur bilateral investment in future-defining industries, and foster technological leadership and shared prosperity.

Quantinuum's Joint Venture with Al Rabban Capital builds on its partnership announced last year with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2), Qatar's premier quantum research hub.

"This is a defining moment in Qatar's ambition to become a regional hub for advanced technologies like quantum computing," said Abdulaziz Khalid Al Rabban, Chairman, Al Rabban Capital. "We're partnering with Quantinuum to deliver world-class quantum solutions, driving economic growth in Qatar and the region."

"This Joint Venture demonstrates our shared vision to lead in transformative technologies," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "Together with Al Rabban Capital, we're accelerating the commercial adoption of quantum computing in Qatar and the region whilst serving U.S. and Qatari strategic interests."

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world leader in quantum computing. The company's quantum systems deliver the highest performance across key industry benchmarks. Quantinuum's over 550 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, are driving the quantum computing revolution.

For more information, please visit: https://www.quantinuum.com

About Al Rabban Capital

Al Rabban Capital (ARC) is a Qatari investment and advisory firm driving business growth across Qatar and the GCC. ARC enable market entry and expansion through joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and deep local insight. ARC supports both public and private sector initiatives with tailored, end-to-end solutions. Beyond capital, ARC provide strategic guidance, governance, and access to a robust regional network. ARC's focus includes AI, quantum tech, healthcare, and sustainability, with a commitment to impactful growth.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alrabbancapital.com

