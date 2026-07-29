Quantifind Selected by FCC to Strengthen U.S. Communications Infrastructure Security

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has selected Quantifind to support safeguarding U.S. communications infrastructure. The partnership addresses growing risks tied to foreign ownership, control, or influence within the sector.

Quantifind’s Graphyte platform helps analysts rapidly assess ownership structures, hidden relationships, sanctions exposure, and other risk indicators across fragmented public and commercial data sources.

Under the agreement, the FCC will employ Quantifind's Graphyte platform, an AI-powered research tool that helps analysts rapidly assess ownership structures, hidden relationships, sanctions exposure, and other risk indicators across fragmented public and commercial data sources. The platform supports beneficial ownership analysis, automated reporting, and integration with FCC workflows through both individual search and batch-screening capabilities, which will accelerate FCC investigations into entities, equipment, and services that may threaten U.S. national security.

The FCC's published justification stated that after evaluating 17 potential solutions, Quantifind was identified as the most comprehensive and cost-effective option, uniquely meeting the FCC's technical requirements for integrated supply chain risk analysis, API integration, and automated risk scoring.

"Networks are increasingly complex and opaque, which makes the work of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau more challenging than ever," said Ari Tuchman, Quantifind CEO and co-founder. "We built Quantifind to rapidly and accurately uncover connections hidden in vast, messy data, and we are proud to put our software to work on the national security mission of this Bureau."

About the FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is responsible for supporting national security reviews, maintaining the FCC Covered List, and responding to requests from interagency partners including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and Team Telecom. These missions involve analyzing vast amounts of data from disparate sources to pinpoint entities, equipment, and services that may pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in AI-driven risk intelligence, trusted by seven of the 10 largest U.S. banks and multiple federal agencies to uncover hidden risks in complex data. Its Graphyte™ platform uses machine learning, natural language processing, and proprietary Name Science™ to detect indicators of illicit finance, foreign influence, and supply-chain exposure across billions of records. Quantifind was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information, visit www.quantifind.com

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SOURCE Quantifind