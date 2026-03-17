Quantifind Advances Agentic Execution, Analyzing 2 Million Entities While Automatically Resolving 90% of Risk Cases - Dramatically Reducing Manual Review and Expanding Risk Decision Capacity

While maintaining 98% precision in escalated matches, agents discovered only 0.13% of the population required analyst review.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quantifind today unveiled advancements in governed agentic risk execution within its Graphyte™ AI Risk Intelligence Platform. The enhancements enable financial institutions and government organizations to transform manual risk operations into efficient, scalable, policy-aligned decision execution.

Quantifind agentic coordinates specialized AI agents that perform multi-step risk operations across enterprise environments. Operating within governed policy controls, these agents evaluate signals, apply institutional risk criteria, and execute structured compliance actions across workflows such as screening, monitoring, investigations, and case resolution.

While maintaining 98% precision in escalated matches, agents discovered only 0.13% required analyst review. Post this

In a recent large-scale deployment evaluating 2 million entities, Quantifind agents generated 26,780 risk cases while escalating only 2,658 cases for human analyst review. This means just 0.13% of the population required analyst involvement, while approximately 90% of cases were resolved automatically. Risk signals were identified in only 1.3% of the evaluated population, illustrating how meaningful risk is typically hidden within massive volumes of benign activity.

Organizations face increasing pressure to manage growing volumes of risk cases, transactions, and counterparties while maintaining rigorous compliance oversight. Traditional approaches rely heavily on manual review and fragmented intelligence systems, limiting scalability and compromising risk decision-making.

Powered by Quantifind's risk-specialized intelligence foundation, the Graphyte platform enables agents to continuously evaluate risk signals and execute policy-aligned actions with transparency and control. In operational deployments, this approach has demonstrated up to 90% reductions in manual review workload, 97% reductions in review effort compared with legacy screening environments, and 96% precision in escalated matches, allowing analysts to focus on the highest-risk investigations.

Unlike emerging agentic AI approaches that layer large language models onto legacy screening systems, Quantifind agentic is engineered AI risk intelligence purpose-built for high-stakes financial and government environments. The result is defensible agentic execution aligned to institutional policy and audit requirements.

"The power of agentic offerings begins with the stack that feeds the agents" said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. "Our agentic execution relies on a proprietary signal extraction layer that optimizes for accuracy, scalability and efficiency. Organizations can efficiently isolate meaningful risk within massive populations while dramatically reducing the operational cost of manual review."

Quantifind's approach spans the full lifecycle of risk evaluation, from data ingestion and intelligence analysis through automated decision support and case disposition, enabling organizations to expand decision capacity while maintaining the transparency and oversight expected by regulators.

Key Benefits:

Reduce Operational Costs While Scaling Risk Operations by replacing large volumes of manual review with governed automation that expands control coverage and increases operational capacity.

by replacing large volumes of manual review with governed automation that expands control coverage and increases operational capacity. Increase Speed Without Sacrificing Governance through continuous evaluation of customers, transactions, and counterparties operating within defined institutional policy boundaries.

through continuous evaluation of customers, transactions, and counterparties operating within defined institutional policy boundaries. Reduce Revenue Friction Across the Customer Lifecycle with faster onboarding, payment clearance, investigations, and case resolution that improve customer experience and revenue velocity.

with faster onboarding, payment clearance, investigations, and case resolution that improve customer experience and revenue velocity. Expand Decision Capacity Beyond Human Limits with enterprise-scale risk evaluation operating within configured authority thresholds and escalation rules.

with enterprise-scale risk evaluation operating within configured authority thresholds and escalation rules. Ensure Audit and Regulatory Alignment through transparent evidence generation, documented search coverage, and structured reasoning aligned with Model Risk Management expectations.

"With over 90% of financial institutions planning to implement agentic AI in the next two years, this is no longer a future bet. It's a competitive requirement. Quantifind's latest enhancements show a clear understanding of what regulated institutions actually need: AI built by experts, for experts." - Michael Shepard, former Global Head of Financial Crimes at Deloitte

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in AI-powered risk intelligence and governed agentic automation. We deliver purpose-built solutions that transform how financial institutions and government agencies detect, assess, and mitigate financial crime and national security threats -- including the complex networks that enable illicit finance, corruption, sanctions evasion, and terrorism.

The Graphyte™ AI Risk Intelligence Platform unifies internal, third-party, and open-source data into a single, precise risk intelligence system powered by advanced entity resolution, Name Science™, dynamic risk typologies, and real-time network graph intelligence.

For more information, visit www.quantifind.com.

Media contact:

Annalisa Camarillo, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind