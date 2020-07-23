Quality Move Management Receives The 2019 Allied Van Lines Cross Border Agent Of The Year Award

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Quality Move Management (QMM) of Vancouver, BC has been named Allied's Cross Border Agent of the Year.

This award is given to the Allied agent that provides outstanding customer service, incremental fleet growth and exceptional quality. Qualifying agents must have excellent quality and customer satisfaction scores along with a superior claims & safety record.

"We are truly humbled to accept this recognition amongst a strong network of Allied agents. Our team's commitment to high standards in quality, customer service and driver recruitment and retention kept us motivated to strive for excellence," said Tim Nager, President and COO of QMM. "We are very proud to be recognized for the 13th consecutive time for our efforts in the cross-border division with winning this prestigious award."

"There is no question that QMM has set the highest standard for exceptional service and fleet growth within this division. We're proud to recognize QMM who has mastered the complexities of cross-border moving," said Lesli Bertoli, Vice President, General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "QMM's fleet of cross-border quality drivers is paramount to our clients and our network for servicing Corporate, Consumer and Military/Government relocations from Canada to the US and vice versa."

In these challenging times where Moving and Relocation Services have been deemed essential – QMM and their fleet of drivers, continue to navigate the US/Canadian border regulations with the same high standard and commitment to delivering quality service to all customers.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

