Quality Green Announces Receipt of Standard Processing License from Health Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Quality Green Inc. ("Quality Green™") is pleased to announce that it has received its standard processing license from Health Canada. This license will allow for Quality Green to deliver products to the recreational market in Canada.

Quality Green is currently in the final stages of constructing a 50,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility expansion in Canfield, Ontario, and has already harvested and stored an initial four strain offerings of cannabis flower to be rolled out this winter 2019.

"The issuance of our standard processing license marks an incredible milestone for Quality Green," stated Robert Dziedzic, CEO of Quality Green. "With a robust stockpile of notable cannabis strains already in stock and construction of our cultivation site expansion nearing completion which will allow us to grow an additional annual capacity of 2,600 kg by 2020, we are in a strong position to effectively meet the demand of the $7.2 billion Canadian cannabis market."

Dziedzic continued, "Quality Green's cultivation and distribution strategy is crafted to meet building consumer demands for premium quality cannabis. With this license in place, along with our established relationships with licenced dispensaries throughout the country, we are strategically positioned to reach the next stage of our growth plan and build our sales pipeline of Quality Green cannabis flower."

Additionally, Quality Green received approval on its application for additional grow spaces allowing Quality Green the ability to accelerate its genetic capacities and strain offerings.

About Quality Green™

Founded in 2013, Quality Green is a licensed cultivator under the Cannabis Act (Canada), and strives for the perfect trifecta of optimized production efficiency, best practices, and standards, to result in the finest product. With an extensive expansion plan and a clear vision across all channels of their business, Quality Green is poised to capture vast opportunities within the cannabis space. With considerable momentum and a team focused on delivering on strategy and innovation, Quality Green demonstrates its commitment to owning its position as a leading cannabis producer.

For further information about Quality Green, please visit www.qualitygreen.ca

