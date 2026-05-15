QUAKER CANADA NAMED OFFICIAL BREAKFAST OF FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ AND OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE PLAYER ESCORT PROGRAM

Quaker Canada partners with Common Goal and Canada SCORES to give 286 young people from under-resourced communities a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the world's largest stage with soccer legends.

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada is proud to be the sponsor of FIFA's iconic Player Escort Program at the FIFA World Cup 26™. Quaker Canada is committed to giving young people from underserved communities across Greater Toronto and Metro Vancouver a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk onto the pitch with their soccer heroes and become part of unforgettable World Cup moments.

Quaker Canada announced as official breakfast sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, and the sponsor of the Player Escort Program, with Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, and local Canadian youth. (CNW Group/Quaker Canada)

Quaker Player Escort Program Shines a Spotlight on Local Youth

Quaker Canada has partnered with Common Goal, a collective of soccer-based community organizations, and Canada SCORES to identify nearly 300 Canadian youth from under-resourced communities within each host city to participate in the Quaker Player Escort Program. This once in a lifetime moment gives youth the chance to walk professional players onto the pitch across 13 matches and connects youth directly to the global exhibition of FIFA World Cup™.

"Common Goal was built on the belief that the beating heart of soccer is in the communities that love it," said Common Goal CEO Mary Connor. "For these 286 young people from Canada SCORES, walking onto that pitch will not only be a forever memory, but a signal that this sport and this stage belong to them too. These are the connections that Common Goal exists to power, and we are grateful to Quaker Canada for investing in the potential of the next generation, on the field and off."

As part of this partnership, Quaker Canada hosted a special Player Escort jersey-unveiling event at TSN Studios, bringing the young people together, along with Canada Men's National Team Player Richie Laryea and Canada Soccer alumni Atiba Hutchinson, to celebrate soccer and community, creating unforgettable memories beyond the pitch.

"The FIFA World Cup is one of the most universal moments in global sport, bringing people together in a way few things can," said Diana Ly, Marketing Director at Quaker Canada. "We believe that a complete breakfast fuels more than just mornings--it fuels potential. Through this partnership with Common Goal and Canada SCORES, we're living that mission on the biggest stage in sports, showing young people that when their needs are met, their potential can take the field."

Sustaining Impact

Extending this impact, Quaker Canada is making a $50,000 USD grant commitment to driving impact by powering consistent nutrition, transportation, and expanding programming hours for young people in Canada SCORES programs across host cities Toronto and Vancouver. This initiative directly supports young people who deserve to see themselves on the world's biggest stage.

Nutrition Programming: Expanding access to healthy snacks and nutrition support in Toronto programs

Expanding access to healthy snacks and nutrition support in Toronto programs Transportation Support: Funding consistent transportation for Spring and Fall programming in both Toronto and Vancouver

Funding consistent transportation for Spring and Fall programming in both Toronto and Vancouver Program Expansion: Increasing programming hours by 50% across up to 10 school sites in Vancouver

Increasing programming hours by 50% across up to 10 school sites in Vancouver Community Selection: Young people were selected through participation and positive values demonstrated in Canada SCORES' after-school programming

"For 30 years across North America, and more than a decade in Canada, Canada SCORES has empowered young people to lead healthy lives, be engaged students, and have the confidence to make a difference," said Nick Taylor, National Executive Director at Canada SCORES. "This partnership with Quaker Canada and Common Goal is an extension of our mission of using soccer as a platform to create opportunity and inspire potential in young people who deserve to see themselves on the world's biggest stage."

About The Quaker Oats Company

Quaker Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, is one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has been part of Canadian family traditions. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Crispy Minis® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favourites.

About Common Goal

Common Goal is a global organization working to connect, strengthen and grow soccer's power to drive positive change towards a more inclusive and equitable world. Since 2002, Common Goal has pioneered the football for good movement by connecting community organizations, amplifying proven approaches, and mobilizing collective action within and beyond soccer. Today, Common Goal brings together soccer's biggest impact collective -- a global community of 201 best-in-class organizations across 117 countries, unlocking opportunities for over 3.6 million young people every year. The collective also includes more than 200 professional athletes, alongside brands, institutions and partners, all united by a shared vision: an even playing field where every young person can play, learn and thrive. For more information, please visit www.common-goal.org or follow us on Instagram @commongoalorg.

SOURCE Quaker Canada

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