Quaker brand granola bars and cereals and Cap'n Crunch brand Treat Bars - Berry Bar recalled due to Salmonella
11 Jan, 2024, 22:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Granola bars and cereals
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: National
Online
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article