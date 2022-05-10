QuadFi Becomes a Certified B Corporation; Welcomes Wes Hall

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - QuadFi, a mission-driven fintech, today announced it had become a Certified B Corporation®. The company commits to supporting an inclusive, equitable and sustainable economy. With this designation, QuadFi joins a global movement spanning 70 countries and 150 industries. In addition, the company announced that Wes Hall, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, has joined QuadFi as a strategic investor and advisor.

"The promise of fintech is that technology can improve our lives, and that is our ambition. We created QuadFi to help invisible credit groups, like young adults and immigrants, get access to financial products," said Dr. Manny Nikjoo, Co-Founder and CEO of QuadFi, "As a public benefit corporation, we look forward to working with progressive companies, investors, and stakeholders here in North America, and globally, to change the world for the better."

Dr. Nikjoo added, "It's an additional honour to welcome Wes Hall as an investor and advisor. Mr. Hall's corporate leadership, strong support for diversity, and exceptional business network will be invaluable in advancing our mission. Wes understands what we do, why we do it, and who we serve. I am humbled by his support, and the growing interest it signals in our company and technology."

Wes Hall Said "QuadFi is revolutionizing the power of borderless banking by breaking down historical barriers seen in banks and mainstream lending facilities to create bias-free credit. I take pride in putting capital and strategic guidance behind such an inclusive and equitable business model. QuadFi's use of alternative data, allows access to affordable loans to underserved credit groups and fuels opportunities for higher education, building of businesses or funding of a new family home"

As previously reported, QuadFi has recently finalized a partnership with a US private credit manager. The partnership provides QuadFi with $126M in financing (USD$100M) to provide affordable financial products to Canadians. The company is now open for business and serving new consumers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

About QuadFi

QuadFi provides invisible credit groups, including immigrants and young adults, with access to affordable financial products. The company leverages data science to challenge outdated, biased, inaccurate underwriting, combining alternative data from domestic and international sources with proprietary AI/ML modeling.

QuadFi identifies opportunities to address financial exclusion by focusing on the intersection of global migration, financial data, and personal data. Created by first-generation immigrants and proudly based in Toronto, Canada, QuadFi is building a borderless financial future.

For further information: about QuadFi, please contact Mehdi Ghaffari, at [email protected]