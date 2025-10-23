Qorsa Demonstrates Rapid Security Updates at NATO Innovation Event, Setting New Standard for Quantum-Era Defence

Canadian Post-Quantum security company proves military networks can respond to threats faster than adversaries can exploit them

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Qorsa, a Canadian leader in Post-Quantum security and AI-powered cybersecurity, today announced results from NATO's SHINE event, part of the NATO Allied Command Transformation's year-long Innovation Continuum, demonstrating that defence networks can achieve rapid, coordinated cryptographic agility with complete operational resilience.

At the SHINE 2025 event in Istanbul, Qorsa's CasQade, a dual-use cryptographic agility platform, successfully demonstrated coordinated cryptographic transitions under tactical conditions while maintaining 100% uptime. The system proved that military networks can update security protocols without disruption--a critical capability as traditional manual processes can require days or weeks of coordination.

"When military network security is compromised, every second counts," said Terry Popowich, CEO of Qorsa. "At NATO SHINE, we proved there's a better way. Our coordinated cryptographic agility approach enables defence systems to respond to threats faster than adversaries can exploit them. This isn't a future concept. It's proven technology, validated by NATO, ready for deployment today."

The Challenge: Traditional Security Updates Can't Match Threat Speed

As Quantum Computing advances and cryptanalysis improves, encryption methods require periodic updates and replacements. Traditional approaches rely on manual coordination--emergency meetings, downtime windows lasting days or weeks, and node-by-node reconfiguration. This process leaves networks vulnerable during the critical window when threats are known but defences haven't been updated.

The "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" threat compounds this urgency. Adversaries collect encrypted data today, betting they can decrypt it when quantum computers or cryptanalysis breakthroughs emerge. Organisations need the ability to transition security methods rapidly and repeatedly--a capability called cryptographic agility.

The Solution: Coordinated Transitions Under Tactical Stress

CasQade's architecture enables centralised policy decisions with distributed enforcement. When security updates are required, the system coordinates transitions rapidly whilst operations continue normally.

NATO SHINE validation proved this capability works under real military conditions--demonstrating rapid cryptographic agility, operational resilience, and 100% uptime under tactical stress.

"CasQade demonstrated that coordinated security updates work under real operational conditions," said Liam Watson, Chief Quantum Officer at Qorsa. "We proved defence networks can achieve true cryptographic agility--the ability to adapt security methods rapidly and repeatedly as threats evolve. This is essential for the Quantum era."

Canadian Innovation Shaping Allied Defence Standards

Qorsa's NATO SHINE achievement builds on research conducted through Qorsa Labs in partnership with the University of Waterloo, a globally recognised leader in Quantum Computing and Cybersecurity research.

"This validation represents the research-to-deployment journey at its best," said Prof. Bruce Watson, President of Qorsa Labs. "Our University of Waterloo partnership enabled us to bridge academic rigour with operational reality. NATO is now using these results to help define requirements for allied defence networks. Canadian innovation is shaping international standards for Quantum era security."

The NATO SHINE event brings together allied innovators to solve critical defence challenges through operational validation. Qorsa's cryptographic agility experiment provides evidence that coordinated security lifecycle management is achievable for mission-critical military systems.

Deployment Readiness and Next Steps

CasQade technology is available for pilot programmes and deployment planning. Defence organisations, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators interested in cryptographic agility can schedule technical briefings with Qorsa's executive team.

About Qorsa

Qorsa is a Canadian Quantum security company bridging Post-Quantum Cryptography with AI-powered solutions. Through Qorsa Labs and Qorsa Corp, the company protects critical infrastructure with deployable, quantum-safe technology. Learn more at www.qorsa.com.

