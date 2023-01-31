QNB METALS ENTERS INTO OPTION AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN COPPER NICKEL PROPERTY

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") effective January 31, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), whereby the Corporation was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the North West Miramichi Ni-Cu located 80 km northwest of Miramichi in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick (the "Property").

The Property consists of 9 claims comprised of 387 units covering 7740 hectares of prospective mineral ground. North West Miramichi Ni-Cu zone were discovered and drilled by predecessors. Historic results include selected rock from trench assay up to 2.94% Nickel, 0.55% Copper, 0.15% Cobalt and chip sample cut in fresh rock assay up to 0.65% Nickel, 0.60% Copper and 0.04% Cobalt over 26 feet from report 471536. A separate 14 hole drill program totaling 2,443 feet best result reported over significant thickness were 1.05% Nickel, 0.36% Copper and 0.038% Cobalt over 9.5 feet the drilling indicated a wide spread with combined values up to 0.4% Nickel+Copper from report 476737.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Corporation may acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Property free and clear of all encumbrances other than the Royalty (as defined below) by issuing an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") and making aggregate cash payments of $200,000 to the optionor as follows: (i) 1,000,000 Common Shares on the Effective Date, (ii) 1,000,000 Common Shares on or before the 12th month anniversary of the Effective Date, (iii) 1,000,000 Common Shares and $50,000 on or before the 24th month anniversary of the Effective Date, (iv) $50,000 on or before the 36th month anniversary of the Effective Date, and (v) $100,000 on or before the 48th month anniversary of the Effective Date.

The Agreement also contains a provision, effective upon the Corporation acquiring a 100% interest in the Property, for a 2% net smelter royalty in favour of the optionor (the "Royalty"). Half of the Royalty can be purchased by the Corporation by paying the sum of $1,000,000 to the holder of the Royalty at any time prior to commencing commercial production on the Property, thereby reducing the Royalty to 1%.

The transactions contemplated by the Agreement, including the issuance of Common Shares thereunder, are subject to the approval of the CSE. All Common Shares issued under the Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with Canadian Securities Laws.

QA/QC Procedures - Data Verification : The drilling results reported above are derived from assessment reports of work on file at the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy. The results are derived from Assessment Reports that predate NI43-101. Mike Taylor, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed the results and has found them to be well documented, consistent and reliable. However, the results are based on historical records and can only be verified by drilling.

About the Company

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of precious and base metals projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: mineral resources and the Corporation's plans with respect to the exploration of the Property. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Corporation operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations including; actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators, including those described in the Corporation's most recently filed MD&A. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. The Corporation does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

