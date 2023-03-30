QNB Metals Announces Change of Directors and Grant of Options

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM), is pleased to announce that the Mr. David Couture has accepted to be appointed to the board of directors of the Corporation in replacement of Mr. Michel Gagnon, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Couture is a financial services industry professional with several years of market related experience. Prior to focusing on the financing and mining industry, he was a member of the Canadian Forces. Mr. Couture has also acted as a director and executive officer in several companies.

Mr. Stephane Leblanc, the President of the Corporation, states, "On behalf of the Corporation, I am very pleased and welcome the addition of Mr. David Couture to the Board. Mr. Couture's expertise will contribute to the continuous growth and advancement of QNB Metals."

QNB Metals also announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants under the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation. The options, subject to the terms of the Stock Option Plan, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.10 per common share of the Corporation for a period of five years.

About the Company

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the strategic acquisition of Nickel & Copper projects while closing and maintaining key partnerships.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

For further information: Stéphane Leblanc, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]