QCP receives In-Principle Approval in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- QCP, a global institutional digital assets company, today announced that they have received In-Principle Approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to conduct regulated activities. The decision to make a move into this strategic market for the company's footprint was in anticipation that the Middle East is going to become a dominant global hub for capital flowing into traditional and digital assets.

The IPA marks a significant milestone in QCP's journey and commitment towards becoming a regulated digital assets business. A major reason QCP has chosen ADGM as a base for its expansion is that the FSRA exists as the first regulator globally to introduce and implement a comprehensive and bespoke regulatory framework for the regulation of exchanges, custodians, brokers, and other intermediaries engaged in virtual asset activities. The progressiveness in the last few years has also created a strong foundation for institutions like QCP to enter.

Founded in 2017, in the early days of the rise of digital assets, QCP is a pioneer in a rapidly growing segment. It is one of the largest trading desks in the world for digital asset derivatives and a provider of trading solutions and structured strategies. Ernst & Young finds that as of September 2023, the monthly volume of crypto derivatives stands at US$1.33 trillion, which is nearly four times the size of the crypto spot market. With most of the crypto derivative market currently existing outside the US, Abu Dhabi and the UAE have a lot of potential to capture this market segment.

In addition, with notable financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Brevan Howard launching in Abu Dhabi last year, Abu Dhabi is rapidly attracting its target segment of clients including family offices, traditional and crypto native macro hedge funds, high net worth individuals, blockchain protocols, VC funds, brokerages and more. QCP also previously announced a partnership with Further Ventures, which is reflective of how the company plans to meet the demand for financial and derivatives digital asset offerings in the market.

Melvin Deng, CEO, QCP said, "The IPA is a significant development for us and advances our goal of embracing greater regulation. We are committed to meeting ADGM's transparent and high standards of regulatory compliance. Our intention is to be a responsible player that wants to support market confidence. We are proud to be the first Singaporean digital asset market maker and broker-dealer to set up here in the market and hope we can encourage others to venture into this dynamic market. We want to learn from what other players are doing in Abu Dhabi and the region and bring our expertise as a first mover in digital assets to the ecosystem."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, "We congratulate QCP on receiving its IPA from ADGM and welcome them to Abu Dhabi's thriving international financial centre. With a leading trading desk and digital asset capabilities, we look forward to QCP's integration into ADGM's ecosystem, which will streamline regional opportunities. As the digital assets landscape continues to evolve in the Middle East, we anticipate more companies like QCP to recognise the progressive and comprehensive nature of ADGM's regulatory frameworks, fostering confidence in choosing Abu Dhabi as their regional base."

QCP will continue to have its main company headquarters in Singapore while leveraging on Abu Dhabi as a base to break new ground and drive innovation. It is well positioned to expand on the back of strong business growth, with a 64 % Y-o-Y increase in Q1 trading volumes. In line with QCP's long term commitment to the UAE, subject to the regulatory approval for the grant of the FSP, the company plans on making further investments to invest in their presence in the UAE.

Established in 2017, QCP is one of the first digital asset trading firms in Singapore, with a vision to partner the next generation of investors to unlock institutional opportunities in digital assets.

QCP brings to clients deep expertise gained from thriving through multiple market cycles. A global market maker in digital asset derivatives with a vast network of liquidity providers and counterparties, we are shaping the future of digital asset markets through greater access and efficiency. We offer a range of tailored derivatives and spot trading as well as structured solutions to institutional, professional and accredited investors.

An active early-stage investor in crypto and blockchain, QCP's portfolio includes core trading infrastructure, exchanges, data and token ecosystems. QCP is supported by over 70 professionals in trading, business development, operations, risk and compliance teams. QCP is headquartered in Singapore.

