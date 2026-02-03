QCAD Digital Trust Enters into Custodial Services Agreement with VersaBank

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - On behalf of the QCAD Digital Trust, Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. ("Stablecorp"), a pioneering Canadian digital asset infrastructure company and servicer of the QCAD Digital Trust, announced today that it has entered into a custodial services agreement (the "Agreement") with VersaBank, a Schedule I bank under the Bank Act (Canada).

Under the terms of the Agreement, VersaBank will act as a custodian for assets held by the QCAD Digital Trust in connection with the QCAD program. VersaBank will provide safekeeping and custodial services in respect of such assets. Stablecorp will also utilize VersaBank's proprietary VersaVault® technology.

This agreement formalizes the custodial relationship between VersaBank and the QCAD Digital Trust, leveraging VersaBank's status as a federally regulated Canadian financial institution to safeguard the assets of the QCAD Digital Trust.

About the QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program, can be found on Stablecorp's website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the QCAD Digital Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as Stablecorp's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of Stablecorp. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact: Kesem Frank, CEO of Stablecorp, [email protected], 647-931-4922