QC Copper Reports A New Batch of Assay Results from its Opemiska Project, Including 144 Metres of .44% CuEq.

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to report additional assay results from its ongoing drill program on its flagship Opemiska Copper-Gold project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining district. Highlights include:

Hole OPM-21-26:

140 metres of 0.44% copper equivalent*,

Including 36.0 metres of .94% copper equivalent*

Hole OPM-21-41:

53.5 metres of 0.56% copper equivalent*,

Including 10.0 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent * , and a separate intersection of:

12.7 metres of 0.49% copper equivalent*

Hole OPM-21-28:

55.0 metres of 0.30% copper equivalent*, and a separate intersection of:

7.5 metres of 1.46% copper equivalent*

Images of Drill Sections for All Results Released to Date

"These drill results represent the first 9 holes of the program which are meant to validate and define a near surface bulk tonnage resource at Opemiska. The total number of holes for this program is expected to now exceed 85 holes. Drilling is expeted to be completed toward mid-May and the last assay results should arrive around mid-July with the resource statement available shortly thereafter.

Several of the holes drilled around Perry Mine appear to be visually better than anticipated. In particular holes 49 and 50 (see linked drill sections), which remain unreported, were drilled in the zone between the modelled Springer and Perry pits and intersected visually abundant pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization. These holes were designed to reduce the strip ratio in the saddle zone that would connect the Spinger and Perry pits. A similar result from hole 69 on the east side of the Perry pit should allow modest expansion of the Perry optimized pit shell towards the Eastern Veins. It is important to remember that the drilling program is focused primarily on validating historical mine-era surface holes which were severely undersampled. We are confident that our current drilling pattern, which has been vetted by the independent Qualified Persons tasked with preparing the NI43-101 mineral resources estimate, will allow us to validate the historical mine assays and allow us to publish a compliant mineral resource," said Charles Beaudry, P.Geo., géo., Director and VP Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc.

Full Summary of Reported Mineralized Intersections to Date



Hole ID Interval

(m) From

(m) To (m) Grade Copper

Eq (%)* Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Cobalt

(ppm) Zinc

(ppm) OPM-21-24^ 126 51.0 177.0 0.44 0.326 0.134 1.55 28 59 incl. 55.5 121.5 177.0 0.64 0.488 0.181 2.13 30 52 OPM-21-25^ 18.0 85.5 103.5 0.80 0.660 0.185 3.33 46 141 and 76.5 154.5 231.0 0.54 0.355 0.236 1.64 29 58 OPM-21-26 140 36.0 176.0 0.44 0.331 0.116 1.44 36 71 incl. 35 105.0 150.9 0.94 0.717 0.266 2.77 40 107 OPM-21-27^ 127.5 69.0 196.5 0.40 0.318 0.075 2.00 28 73 incl. 35 69.0 104.0 0.88 0.749 0.094 4.41 40 129 OPM-21-28 55 140.0 195.0 0.30 0.223 0.059 1.36 46 66 incl. 7.5 170.0 177.5 1.46 1.177 0.305 5.70 53 97 OPM-21-29 26 132.0 158.0 0.37 0.279 0.07 1.51 0 83 OPM-21-34 7.8 184.5 192.3 0.64 0.463 0.198 2.85 44 110 OPM-21-39 11 64.0 75.0 0.38 0.278 0.100 1.93 26 59 OPM-21-41 53.5 31.5 85.0 0.56 0.450 0.098 2.52 8 604 incl. 10 75.0 85.0 2.63 2.359 0.238 10.2 35 225 and 12.7 297.0 309.7 0.49 0.354 0.103 2.62 77 81

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00, US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively. ^Previously published results.

Drill Progress on Opemiska

As of May 11th, the Company has completed 18,452 metres of drilling with 85 holes either completed or in progress. The current program is over 90% completed and is averaging over 200 metres per day, with two drills operating 24 hours day.

The Company is operating its drill program with strict protocols to prevent any outbreaks to ensure the safety of our staff and the communities that surround our project. To this end, all our personnel are being tested for Covid-19 before travelling to the project.

Orientation of Drilling and True Widths of Mineralization

Field-based and drill hole evidence indicates that several orientations of veins are present on the Opemiska Property. Around the Springer Mine, the veins are predominantly EW with a steep dip to the north. South-directed drill holes are intersecting those veins near perpendicular. However, in the disseminated mineralization, we find veins with various core angles suggesting that other directions may be important. In the disseminated mineralization, the true width of intersections is estimated to be the same as the drill core width. However, the mineralization may have an overall envelope that is different.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Downhole deviations surveys are done with a Reflex instrument at 30m intervals. A systematic density measurement program using two methods was implemented to measure the density of all rock types. A specific susceptibility measurement protocol was also implemented to estimate the relative abundance of magnetite in the Ventures Sill's variably magnetic rocks. A focused optical and acoustic televiewer surveying program is planned at the end of the program to obtain correctly oriented structural measurement to inform the interpolation algorithms of the block modelling software that will be used to estimate the mineral resources Springer and Perry Mines pit.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in QC Copper and Gold Inc. filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

