QC Copper Reports 126 Metres of .44% Copper Eq and 35.0 Metres of .88% Copper Eq

QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to report assays from its first three drill holes, from a planned seventy-five holes, on its 2021 diamond drilling program on the Opemiska Project's Springer Mine. These three holes are within the planned pit constrained model, and the results are as follows:

Hole OPM-21-24:

126.0 metres of 0.44% copper equivalent*,

Including 55.5 metres of 0.64% copper equivalent * , and a separate intersection of:

7.5 metres of 1.28% copper equivalent*

Hole OPM-21-25:

76.5 metres of 0.54% copper equivalent*, and a separate intersection of:

18.0 metres of 0.80% copper equivalent

Hole OPM-21-27 (partial results):

127.5 metres of 0.40% copper equivalent*,

Including 35.0 metres of 0.88% copper equivalent*

Summary of Reported Mineralized Intersections

Hole ID Interval

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Grade Copper

Eq (%) Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Cobalt

(ppm) Zinc

(ppm) OPM-21-24 126 51 177 0.444 0.326 0.134 1.55 28 59 Incl. 55.5 121.5 177 0.642 0.488 0.181 2.13 30 52 and 7.5 303 310.5 1.28 0.979 0.117 8.04 153 2,023



















OPM-21-25 18 85.5 103.5 0.799 0.66 0.185 3.33 46 141 and 76.5 154.5 231 0.539 0.355 0.236 1.64 29 58



















OPM-21-27 127.5 69.0 196.5 0.403 0.318 0.061 2.00 28 73 Incl. 35.0 69.0 104.0 0.877 0.749 0.094 4.41 40 129

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00, US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively.

About Opemiska's 2021 Drill Program

Drilling on Springer and Perry is designed to define a near surface pit constrained NI43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate later in 2021. Some of the planned drill holes are twinning old surface drill holes cored by Falconbridge when the Springer and Perry Mines were first delineated. Additionally, many holes we are drilling, which we are assaying throughout, are meant to provide infill assays data as the Falconbridge holes were often under-sampled due to their focus on high-grade underground mining.

"The observed mineralization in this program's drill core is very consistent with our expectations, and with assays now starting to arrive, our expectation is for batch results to arrive once or twice a week until the end of program," commented Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration and Director of QC Copper and Gold Inc. Who contiuned "We are entering break-up conditions on the Opemiska Property, but fortunately we planned the program so that all the holes drilled during this period are on high ground, which should allow us to drill right through to summer conditions with minimal disruptions."

Drill Progress on Opemiska

As of April 10th, the Company has completed 11,460 metres of drilling with 56 holes either completed or in progress. The Company is submitting samples to lab for assays of copper, gold, silver, zinc and cobalt, all elements known to occur in significant concentrations in the Springer and Perry Mines. The current program is over 55% completed and is averaging over 200 metres per day, with two drills operating 24 hours day.

The Company is operating its drill program with strict protocols to prevent any outbreaks to ensure the safety of our staff and the communities that surround our project. To this end, all our personnel and contractors are being tested for Covid-19 before travelling to the project.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

Orientation of Drilling and True Widths of Mineralization

Field-based and drill hole evidence indicates that several orientations of veins are present on the Opemiska Property. Around the Springer Mine, the veins are predominantly EW with a steep dip to the north. South-directed drill holes are intersecting those veins near perpendicular. However, in the disseminated mineralization, we find veins with various core angles suggesting that other directions may be important. In the disseminated mineralization, the true width of intersections is estimated to be the same as the drill core width. However, the mineralization may have an overall envelope that is different.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, is defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Downhole deviations surveys are done with a Reflex instrument at 30m intervals. A systematic density measurement program using two methods was implemented to measure the density of all rock types. A specific susceptibility measurement protocol was also implemented to estimate better the relative abundance of magnetite in the Ventures Sill's variably magnetic rocks. A focused optical and acoustic televiewer surveying program is planned at the end of the program to obtain correctly oriented structural measurement to inform the interpolation algorithms of the block modelling software that will be used to estimate the mineral resources Springer and Perry Mines pit.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in QC Copper and Gold Inc. filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

QC Copper & Gold Inc.

For further information: and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com. And please follow us on Twitter @qccopper.

