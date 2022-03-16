QC Copper Intersects 100m of 0.42 % CuEq and 93m of 0.45% CuEq Further Extending Mineralization of Opemiska's Conceptual Open Pit

Two in-pit ~100 metre intersections at twice the CuEq cut off grade

Drilling focused on converting waste into open-pit mineralization

Most Reported Holes are in Saddle Zone, which is unmined and open for expansion

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing drill program on Opemiska. The majority of these reported intersections are within the Saddle Zone, a critical expansion area for the open pit. The Saddle Zone was never mined and existed in between the former producing Springer and Perry mines.

Several holes returned wide copper mineralized intervals, including OPM-21-123: 93 metres at .45% CuEq starting at 6 metres downhole, and OPM-22-126: 100 metres at .42% CuEq starting at 60 metres downhole. Click here to view these reported holes in plan and cross-section format.

"We are pleased to see the continued style of broad mineralization within the Saddle Zone as this area is important for increasing tonnage but also optimizing the open-pit geometry. Our thesis is that significant mineralization inside the conceptual pit was not captured by the initial mineral resource estimate published last fall. Our recent drilling confirms that there is excellent expansion potential by drilling the areas currently counted as waste and converting these into the resource category. This current drilling is also being complemented by additional data compilation from surface and underground holes, said Charles Beaudry, Director and Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper."

Summary of significant reported composite intersections on Opemiska Project. Table 1:

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade Copper Eq (%)* Copper (%) Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) Zinc (ppm) Cobalt (ppm) OPM-21-123 South Springer 6.0 99.0 93.0 0.45 0.304 0.136 2.93 346 44 OPM-22-125 Saddle Zone 276.0 283.5 7.5 1.84 1.525 0.262 9.0 324 86 OPM-22-125 and 321.0 324.0 3.0 0.65 0.179 0.2588 3.05 525 86 OPM-22-126 Saddle Zone 60.0 160.5 100.5 0.42 0.342 0.042 1.966 107 48 OPM-22-127 Saddle Zone 87.0 112.5 25.5 0.31 0.249 0.042 1.435 59 37 OPM-22-128 Saddle Zone 84.1 96.1 12.0 1.13 0.887 0.177 8.113 141 61 OPM-22-128 including 66.0 96.0 30.0 0.55 0.42 0.083 3.92 257 71 OPM-22-128 and 225.0 243.0 18.0 0.21 0.161 0.014 1.667 73 32 OPM-22-128 and 337.5 352.5 15.0 0.24 0.112 0.139 1.17 87 42

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00 and US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively. Note that the assays have not been capped.

The composite intervals are quoted "as is" and do not necessarily represent true widths of mineralization. However within the deposit there are veins in several directions and these reported holes are all drilled to the south to intersect the east-west trending veins which dip to the north and suggests the intervals are near true width.

Update on Current Drill Program

As of March 13th a total of 6,640 metres in 31 holes have been completed on the property for the winter 2022 drilling program.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals.

