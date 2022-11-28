QC Copper Announces the Expiry of nearly 9 Million Warrants

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to inform shareholders that 8,933,557 warrants have expired as of November 26, 2022. As of November 27, 2022, QC Copper's outstanding warrants are as follows.

Exercise Price – CAD $ Warrants Outstanding Expiry Date $0.10 2,158,332 June 1 2023 $0.08 4,220,000 June 1 2023 $0.15 475,000 July 13 2023 $0.25 1,500,000 May 21 2024 $0.20 500,000 July 13 2024 $0.30 2,000,000 May 23 2025 Total 10,853,332



About QC Copper and Gold

QC Copper & Gold is a copper and gold exploration company focused on its Opemiska Copper project within the Chibougamau district of Quebec.

