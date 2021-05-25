QC Copper & Gold Presents Technical Webinar on Opemiska Drill Program and Results

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to present its technical webinar on its flagship Opemiska Copper Mine Complex. This 17-minute webinar is hosted by VP Exploration Charles Beaudry who details his thesis on the unique geology of Opemiska, and how the Company's recently completed 20,000 metre drill campaign will deliver Opemiska's first resource estimate.

QC Copper & Gold: Technical Webinar Click Here

The webinar's agenda is as follows:

QC Copper & Gold: Opemiska's Potential Review of 2021 Drill Results to Date Additional Upside Potential beyond this current drill program Next Steps and Deliverables

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release and the referenced webinar have been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

