QC Copper & Gold Completes Acquisition of In-Fill Claims on Opemiska Project

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of 100% interest in 38 claims from a private arm's length company. The claims cover 2,112 hectares of highly prospective ground that connects two land parcels of the Opemiska Copper Project. The Opemiska is now collectively 15,518 hectares comprising the Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines and 13 kilometres of the Gwillim Fault.

The western section of the Opemiska Project contains the resource deposits and is where Falconbridge mined for nearly 40 years. The eastern section of the Opemiska is prospective for new discoveries and is known to host VMS mineralization.

"This is a strategic land parcel that fills a gap in QC Copper's land holdings in the Chapais area. The area is underlain by the lower unit of the Chibougamau volcanic stratigraphy known for the Lemoine Mine and Scott VMS deposits and the same type of underlying favourable felsic volcanic rocks are present on the property as well as known outcroping and stripped exhalative sulphide horizon at the Sawmill Showing that is located along strike to a well defined, geophysically mapped, stratigraphic horizon that we will be testing in the coming months with a large loop, super deep penetrating ground EM survey", said Charles Beaudry, Director and VP Exploration.

QC Copper is acquiring 100% of the 38 claims and has issued 150,000 common shares of the Company and paid $10,000 in cash to the vendor, an arm's length private company. The vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 50% of can be repurchased for $500,000.

The technical information contained in this news release and the referenced webinar have been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

