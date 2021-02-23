QC Copper & Gold Adds a Second Rig to its Opemiska Drill Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has added a second drill rig to its drill program on the Opemiska and Cooke-Robitaille projects. As of February 21, 18 holes have been completed, with a total of 3,600m drilled.

"We've been very pleased with the rate of production from our single drill and now expect to double this rate that our second drill has arrived. Once all the assay results are received, we will communicate with shareholders and input these results into our mineral resource estimate being managed by our Independent Qualified Persons. The Company is fully funded for this work, and we look forward to delivering positive news for our shareholders," said Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration, Director of the Company and Qualified Person according to NI43-101

This 20,000m drill program will include 75 drill holes distributed between the Opemiska Project's Springer and Perry mines to delineate a near-surface, in-pit mineral resource. Many of the planned holes are twins of old surface collared mine holes, confirm the historical mine assays, and provide infill sampling because of limited historical sampling due to the mine's focus on high-grade veins.

The Company is operating its drill program with strict protocols to prevent any outbreaks to ensure our staff's safety and the communities that surround our project. To this end, all our personnel are being tested for Covid-19 before travelling to the project.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for Power Ore, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

