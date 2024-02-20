Qatari Power International Holding hosts the groundbreaking ceremony for a major resort and convention center in Guyana

Georgetown Seafront Resort is a 300 million USD development will add 410 five stars rooms conference facilities that will increase Guyana's competitiveness to host conferences.

The resort's strategic location on Carifesta Avenue along the picturesque Georgetown seafront stands as a harmonious amalgamation of contemporary elegance and rich cultural essence.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Power International Holding – PIH- a Qatari based global investment conglomerate held the groundbreaking ceremony of Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention center a premium development by its subsidiary Assets Group, the hospitality development and management arm.

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the presence of dignitaries from various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and investment in parallel with the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024.

From Power International Holding the ceremony was attended by Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman, Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, President & Group CEO, and Mr. Abid Butt, Group CEO of PIH subsidiary Assets Group.

The 76,000 sqm property is a 300 million USD development is set to feature 260 luxurious rooms and suites and 150 serviced apartments part of which are branded residences and premium villas, along with an exclusive Members' Club.

This project will significantly increase the competitiveness of Guyana as a major conference destination.

His Excellency President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has welcomed the Qatari presence in the country, expressing confidence that this development would be a distinctive landmark for Georgetown. He pledged his support for the project.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the Chairman of Power International Holding PIH, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the unveiling of the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center. This gem promises to redefine luxury in Guyana's flourishing tourism sector. Every aspect of this resort is a testament to unparalleled elegance, thanks to its meticulously crafted accommodations and world-class amenities that are set to elevate Guyana's hospitality scene.

Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding PIH highlighted the celebration as the commencement of promising investments in Guyana across vital sectors like tourism, healthcare, and infrastructure development. He expressed delight in supporting Guyana during this transformative era.

