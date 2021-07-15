Qatar re-opens for fully vaccinated international travellers

DOHA, Qatar, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. A new streamlined set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of COVID-19, has been implemented and is effective immediately.

The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

The new arrangements will also make it easier for citizens and residents of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar. All visitors - vaccinated or non-vaccinated - will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar, before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In order to visit Qatar - international visitors, citizens and residents - must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the Ehteraz website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

Travellers have to apply for the authorization through the Ehteraz website (free of charge) at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All inbound travellers are advised to submit their application as soon as they have all their required documentation, to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised to only let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for Qatar from the above effective date.

In addition, visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities; however, over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free 'visa on arrival'. Those requiring a visitor visa are advised to first obtain a visitor visa via: https://qatar.vfsevisa.com/Qatar-Online/QROnline/VisaCategoryAndPricingDetails/DisplayVisaCategoryAndPricingDetails/#no-back and then apply for their travel authorisation on the Ehteraz website. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

For more information on the new procedures and future updates, please visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health (www.moph.gov.qa).

In addition, all travellers are required to download and activate the Ehteraz mobile app, which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card. A SIM card can be purchased from either Ooredoo or Vodafone on arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA). Upon activation, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.

Qatar Tourism in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health launched more than one year ago the "Qatar Clean" programme for the hospitality & tourism sector to ensure safe visitor experiences in Qatar. However, the Ministry of Public Health advises all visitors to continue to be vigilant and adhere with all preventive measures including wearing face masks, which are mandatory in Qatar (indoors as well as outdoors at all times); avoiding crowded places; and sanitizing hands regularly.

Qatar Tourism is looking forward to welcoming international visitors back to the State of Qatar and showcasing the best of the country, as Qatar prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2022TM and wishes all visitors a safe journey.

Vaccine brand name MOPH rules to be considered fully vaccinated or additional requirements Comirnaty by Pfizer BioNTech (mRNA vaccine) Spikevax by ModernaTX, Inc. (mRNA vaccine) Vaxzevria, and Covishield by Oxford-Astrazeneca (Viral Vector vaccine) Janssen/Johnson & Johnson by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Viral Vector vaccine) 14 days must have passed since the completion of the vaccination program

2 shots for Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Astrazeneca

1 shot for Johnson & Johnson BBIBP-CorV/Sinopharm by Beijing Institute of Biological Products (Inactivated vaccine) 14 days must have passed since the completion of the vaccination program

2 shots for Sinopharm

Travellers fully vaccinated with Sinopharm will need to pre-book a quarantine hotel if they are coming from a yellow- or red-list country, and they will be subject to an antibody test on arrival in the hotel; if the antibody test result is positive with antibodies, they will be discharged on day 1 (if coming from yellow), or once the on-hotel-arrival PCR test result is negative for travellers coming from red list country

For more information on the latest travel policy to visit Qatar, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/plan-your-trip/travel-tips

To find out more information, visit https://www.visitqatar.qa/.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism's Press Office on:

+974 7034 8963 | [email protected]

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @VisitQatar

Instagram: @VisitQatar

Related Images

qatar-tourism.jpg

Qatar Tourism

SOURCE Qatar Tourism