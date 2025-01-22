Q4 Appoints Jake Wolff as Chief Revenue Officer

Wolff's Successes Scaling Global Companies will Further Q4's Strategic Growth as the Company Extends its Leadership in IR Ops Software — Helping More Businesses Elevate Investor Relations with AI

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Q4 Inc., the leading provider of IR Ops software , today announced the appointment of Jake Wolff as chief revenue officer (CRO). In his role, Wolff will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities across the company's key geographies. He'll also further ensure a cohesive and high-impact customer experience — helping Q4 customers strengthen shareholder relationships and deliver impact through their investor relations (IR) programs.

Jake Wolff, chief revenue officer, Q4

Wolff brings nearly two decades of experience at leading software and other technology companies, where he successfully diversified revenue streams, built high-performing teams, and fostered long-standing customer relationships.

"We couldn't be happier to kick off 2025 by adding Jake to our team," said Darrell Heaps, founder and CEO, Q4. "When it comes to investor relations, Jake 'gets it': He understands, firsthand, the challenges public companies face and what it takes to build a winning IR strategy — and will help our customers unlock even greater value from their IR programs. Plus, his proven track record of scaling global companies will be instrumental as we capitalize on strong demand and extend our market leadership."

Wolff comes to Q4 after a dozen years at Cint, a global leader in market research technology, where he held positions including chief commercial officer, chief operations officer, executive vice president for the Americas, and more. While there, he helped scale the company and was instrumental in taking Cint public on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in 2021.

Wolff's appointment comes as Q4 shakes up the IR tech stack: helping companies chart a bold, new path for investor relations with its consolidated and AI-driven platform. Rather than wrangle with disjointed and disparate tools, companies use the Q4 Platform — with unified solutions for IR websites , virtual events , an IR CRM , shareholder identification , engagement analytics and more — to streamline workflows, manage the entire earnings lifecycle, and enhance market perception. More than 2,600 companies, including half of the S&P 500, rely on Q4 to get the data, insights and workflows they need to drive premium valuations for their businesses.

"What Q4 is doing for investor relations software is really new and exciting, and I'm so thrilled to be a part of that," Wolff said. "IR is inherently complex, but Q4's technology helps simplify it — unifying workflows and enabling teams to work smarter, so they can attract ideal investors, build stronger relationships, and understand their shareholder base like never before. We see immense opportunities for growth, and I can't wait to work with this talented team to further seize them."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the leading provider of IR Ops software with the world's largest set of proprietary investor data, purpose-built to remove obstacles between public companies and their investors. Q4 gives investor relations leaders, C-suite executives, and their teams the tools to attract, manage, and understand investors — all in one place. The AI-enabled Q4 Platform boasts applications for website and event management, engagement analytics, and overall lifecycle management, including AI Earnings Co-Pilot to generate draft scripts based on historical data, and AI earnings call summaries to understand peer sentiment. The Q4 Platform also includes a streamlined investor CRM and shareholder intelligence with enhanced metrics to elevate investor targeting strategies. Q4 delivers the data, insights, and workflows that give IR teams the power to focus on what really matters: strategy, relationships, and driving premium valuations for their companies.

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London, Q4 is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world. The company maintains an award-winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Learn more at www.q4inc.com .

SOURCE Q4

Heather Noll, Director, Brand and Content Marketing, [email protected]