Q2 2023 Another Stellar Quarter at Linamar with Exceptional Earnings Growth, Record Revenues and Continued Free Cash Flow

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: LNR)

Normalized Earnings per Share 1 up 55.4%;

up 55.4%; Sales up 28.8% to $2.55 billion , a new record for a quarter;

, a new record for a quarter; Diversified strategy validated with Industrial earnings tripling over prior year, anchoring solid overall performance;

Normalized Operating Earnings 1 up 54.7%;

up 54.7%; New business wins take launch book to nearly $4.5 billion ;

; 58% of wins for electrified vehicles ("EV");

Sales up 54.0% for Industrial due to strong markets in both agricultural and access equipment and solid market share growth notably in our core agricultural products;

Sales up 20.2% for Mobility driven largely by launching programs;

Acquisition of Dura Shiloh's battery enclosure business closed and will drive strong battery electric vehicle CPV growth;

Linamar Structures Group created to drive rapidly growing propulsion agnostic business; and

Propulsion agnostic and electrified vehicle sales nearly 60% of Mobility footprint inside of next 4 years.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures) 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Sales 2,552.8 1,981.6 4,845.5 3,759.7 Operating Earnings (Loss)







Industrial 139.8 39.7 244.7 61.2 Mobility 74.3 104.1 146.3 216.7 Operating Earnings (Loss) 214.1 143.8 391.0 277.9 Net Earnings (Loss) 135.0 104.5 252.0 200.8 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.19 1.61 4.09 3.08 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1







Industrial 151.6 49.4 249.1 62.8 Mobility 79.2 99.8 157.5 193.0 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 230.8 149.2 406.6 255.8 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 160.8 109.3 282.5 180.2 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized1 2.61 1.68 4.59 2.76

"Q2 was another exceptional quarter of excellent earnings growth, sales growth and market share growth. Our industrial business had another particularly strong quarter; evidence our diversified growth strategy is producing the consistent sustainable earnings we target," said Linamar Executive Chair and CEO Linda Hasenfratz, "Our recently announced acquisition of 3 battery enclosure facilities from Dura Shiloh is now closed and joins our growing Linamar Structures Group, focused on propulsion agnostic and EV business. Propulsion agnostic and electrified vehicle sales are now representing nearly 60% of booked business in 2027 and we continue to focus on growing that weighting. It is incredible how our Mobility business has been transformed in just a few years. 2023 is proving to be an exceptional year for us at Linamar, we are positioned for record double digit top line growth and double digit bottom line growth."

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors today declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of CDN$0.22 per share on the common shares of the company, payable on or after September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2023.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to both management, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis.

These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for further information.

_____________________________________ 1 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release.

All these other items contained in these non-GAAP financial measures are summarized as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ Gain on sale of unused land - - - (22.1) Adjustment for contingent consideration of Mills River earn-out - - 4.9 - Other items impacting Operating Earnings (loss) – Normalized and Net

Earnings (Loss) - Normalized - - 4.9 (22.1)

During Q1 2023, a normalizing item related to an "adjustment for contingent consideration on Mills River earn-out" impacted the Mobility segment by $4.9 million. Also, during Q1 2023 and Q2 2023 a normalizing item impacting the Company's income taxes related to withholding tax on repatriation of cash from China by $5.2 million and $13.4 million respectively.

During Q1 2022, a normalizing item related to a "gain on sale of unused land" impacted the Mobility segment by $22.1 million.

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures) 2023 2022 +/- +/- 2023 2022 +/- +/- $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 214.1 143.8 70.3 48.9 % 391.0 277.9 113.1 40.7 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss 16.7 5.4 11.3

10.7 - 10.7

Other items - - -

4.9 (22.1) 27.0

Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 230.8 149.2 81.6 54.7 % 406.6 255.8 150.8 59.0 %

















Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) 135.0 104.5 30.5 29.2 % 252.0 200.8 51.2 25.5 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss 16.7 5.4 11.3

10.7 - 10.7

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt

and derivatives (0.1) 0.9 (1.0)

0.2 0.5 (0.3)

Other items - - -

4.9 (22.1) 27.0

Tax impact including Other Items 9.2 (1.5) 10.7

14.7 1.0 13.7

Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 160.8 109.3 51.5 47.1 % 282.5 180.2 102.3 56.8 %

















Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.19 1.61 0.58 36.0 % 4.09 3.08 1.01 32.8 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss 0.27 0.08 0.19

0.17 - 0.17

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt

and derivatives - 0.01 (0.01)

- 0.01 (0.01)

Other items - - -

0.08 (0.34) 0.42

Tax impact including Other Items 0.15 (0.02) 0.17

0.25 0.01 0.24

Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted

– Normalized 2.61 1.68 0.93 55.4 % 4.59 2.76 1.83 66.3 %

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas impacting segments reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30

2023 2023

Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 139.8 74.3 214.1 244.7 146.3 391.0 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 11.8 4.9 16.7 4.4 6.3 10.7 Other items - - - - 4.9 4.9 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 151.6 79.2 230.8 249.1 157.5 406.6



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30

2022 2022

Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 39.7 104.1 143.8 61.2 216.7 277.9 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 9.7 (4.3) 5.4 1.6 (1.6) - Other items - - - - (22.1) (22.1) Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 49.4 99.8 149.2 62.8 193.0 255.8

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION, RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

Certain information provided by Linamar in this press release, MD&A, the consolidated financial statements and other documents published throughout the year which are not recitation of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating such forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider the various factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could materially alter results in the future from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Linamar. Some of the factors and risks and uncertainties that cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the competitive environment in which Linamar operates, OEM outsourcing and insourcing; sources and availability of raw materials; labour markets and dependence on key personnel; dependence on certain customers and product programs; technological change in the sectors in which the Company operates and by Linamar's competitors; delays in or operational issues with product launches; foreign currency risk; long-term contracts that are not guaranteed; acquisition and expansion risk; foreign business risk; public health threats; cyclicality and seasonality; legal proceedings and insurance coverage; credit risk; weather; emission standards; capital and liquidity risk; tax laws; securities laws compliance and corporate governance standards; fluctuations in interest rates; environmental emissions and safety regulations; trade and labour disruptions; world political events; pricing concessions to customers; and governmental, environmental and regulatory policies.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect Linamar's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Linamar's forward-looking statements. Linamar assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is focused on propulsion systems, structural and chassis systems, energy storage and power generation for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets, and is subdivided into three regional groups and one global product group: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the newly formed Structures Group. The Regional Mobility groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly. The Linamar Structures Group offers competitive lightweight innovations for safety-critical components and systems for the global mobility market. In addition, the eLIN Product Solutions Group focuses on Electrification and McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 31,000 employees in 69 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $7.9 billion in 2022. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

Guelph, Ontario

August 9, 2023

