Q India Viewership Explodes to New Ratings High

The new 13.02 GRP level shatters the previous highest ratings mark of 4.4 GRP reported on February 12, 2021 representing an astonishing growth rate of 295% in only eight weeks. The channel's rating this week is now more than two times the ratings on other comparable youth oriented channels in the market including channels owned by MTV (Viacom), Bindass (Disney) and Zoom (Times of India).

In addition, The Q India continues to dominate its youth-focused channel peer group in Time Spent Viewing (TSV) with 61 minutes as compared to its closest competitor, MTV India, with an average TSV of 43 minutes. The Q India has enjoyed steady growth in its viewership numbers over the last four months and delivered the increased audience with a distribution footprint in India that was, until April, less than 50% of other popular youth channels. This was an indicator that The Q had the strongest performance of similar youth oriented channels in India on a per household basis. Recently, The Q India has significantly increased the size of its distribution footprint to be nearly equal to that of its primary competitors, while its performance has now moved past these same channels in overall viewership metrics as per the chart below. (see additional link here to graph).

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "Today marks an amazing achievement for Q India. Ratings are the leading indicator of our ability to monetize our audience via ads and influencer marketing. We now deliver to advertisers and brands a larger audience than any other youth focused channel in our peer group. Our team in India is doing an incredible job and we could not be more proud of this accomplishment."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 13.02 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel will reach an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

The company intends to publicly disclose ratings when and if new records are established. The information is publicly available via the BARC website at www.barcindia.co.in.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

