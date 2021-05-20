Q India Signs New Exclusive Programming Deals

In the popular and growing animation category, The Q has secured the exclusive rights for the extension of its agreement for new original episodes of its most popular animated series, Daravni Kahaniya . The "Dream Stories" of this series have driven over 1.5 Billion views online and exclusive episodes on The Q have consistently delivered many of the channel's highest ratings for a single program.

Recently launched new and exclusive series include:

PagalPanti: Madcap comedy from social video star Gaurav Arora

BakLol: A fresh take on the humor and wisdom provided by everyday life

Daravni Kahaniya: Animated Hindi stories with morals and values

Mahabarat: Epic stories of fighting injustice where good triumphs over evil

For the last six consecutive weeks beginning on April 1, 2021, The Q India has maintained an average rating of 45 Gross Rating Points (GRP) as measured by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the Nielsen of India). This has placed the channel into the mainstream region of large Hindi General Entertainment channels owned by major media conglomerates including Viacom, Sony, Disney and Zee and made it the fastest growing channel for Young Indian viewers in the country.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented "Great content is always what drives ratings growth. We are upping the number of exclusive new episodes available from several of our current hits and pushing out new series, especially in the comedy genre, that have shown great early ratings performance. Advertisers and brands have shown that they love the young audiences we are attracting and the extraordinary achievement of averaging 45 GRP the last six weeks gives them confidence that we are hitting the mark. Every channel in history has been driven to new levels by unique and original programming and we are steadily building those assets and expect more hits to come forward this year. The world of social video is rich with content and formats that constantly fuel our excitement for bringing these new creators and their fresh content to the growing and loyal Q India fan base."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 49.06 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Contact [email protected] or Nicole Kotyk at 647-693-7380 for more information.

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

