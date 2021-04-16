Q India Breaks Previous Ratings Record

At 46.3 GRP, the company has now rocketed past comparable youth oriented channels in the market owned by Disney, Viacom and Times Of India and is beginning to move either past or towards more mainstream mass market channels including Big Magic (Zee), Colors Rishtey (Viacom) and Dangal.

The Q India first achieved a rating of 1.07 GRP on September 23, 2020 and has moved to the new level of 46.3 GRPs (as shown in the graph below) in less than seven months. This extraordinary climb in ratings has been driven by a combination of data driven programming analysis, several hit shows, and the recently added reach to 50+ million new homes. The company believes that GRP is the most important metric to be used to assess potential future revenue growth. Ratings growth over the last seven months is indicated in the graph below (see additional link here to graph).

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "We are thrilled with the recent ratings performance and continued positive trends for The Q. Most important, in our business, ratings drive revenue. This has been our stated objective in 2021...to achieve ratings results that can bring top advertisers on board and propel our ability to grow our advertising and influencer marketing revenue. Our primary objective now is making that happen on the heels of this tremendous jump in our performance on BARC. While we expect our ratings to continue to be volatile, we are ecstatic that our programming decisions are clearly resonating with our Young India viewers."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 46.3 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

The company intends to publicly disclose ratings when and if new records are established. The information is publicly available via the BARC website at www.barcindia.co.in.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

