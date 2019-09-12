Pyrrha Releases 'She Wore Her Scars Like Wings' Charity Talisman in Collaboration with Atticus Poetry

"Pyrrha celebrates the inherent beauty of imperfection – we embrace the cracks and flaws in the wax seals that give our jewelry unique character," said Pyrrha designer, Wade Papin. "There's a strong synergy between our brand ethos and these words written by Atticus, and we hope the sentiment will resonate with women around the world. Our first Atticus collaboration raised almost $35,000 for charity, and we're looking forward to bringing funding and awareness to another worthy cause."

Pyrrha will donate $50 from the purchase of each talisman to support The Jed Foundation's Love is Louder program, a charity dedicated to creating more supportive communities and campuses for teenagers and young adults. Proceeds from the talisman will be directly invested in #LoveisLouder programs combatting bullying, discrimination, self-image issues, and the harmful aspects of social media.

Available in reclaimed sterling silver or bronze, Pyrrha's She Wore Her Scars Like Wings talisman can be purchased online at pyrrha.com for $189.

About Pyrrha

Pyrrha designers, Danielle and Wade Papin have been creating jewelry in their Vancouver studio since 1995. Handcrafted using authentic wax seals and imagery from the Victorian era, each Pyrrha talisman is designed to inspire the wearer with its symbolic meaning. The complete line of Pyrrha jewelry encompasses a selection of necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and charms, and each piece is cast in reclaimed precious metals using time honored, old world techniques. As a certified carbon neutral B Corporation, Pyrrha is committed to environmental responsibility, accountability and leadership in the creation of its jewelry. Pyrrha can be found at leading boutiques around the world and the brand's flagship store in Los Angeles.

About Atticus

Named "The #1 person to follow" by Teen Vogue and "The World's Most Tattoo-able Poet" by Galore Magazine, the young anonymous writer Atticus has taken the world by storm with his beautiful words and powerful themes of love and strength of the human spirit. He has been followed, quoted, and retweeted by the world's top superstars, including Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, and Alicia Keys. Thousands of his followers have tattooed his sublimely dreamy yet authentically relatable words on their bodies, a testament to the power of his brand of Instagram-based, short-form storytelling. The New York Times Bestselling author just released his third book of poetry, solidly marking his leap from Instagram poet into the literary mainstream.

