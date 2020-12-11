PyroGenesis Canada Virtually Opens The Market

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com .

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

