Pylontech Recognized as BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pylontech (688063.SH), a leading global energy storage system provider, has been recognized as a BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for Q2 2026, underscoring the company's bankability, proven project execution capabilities, and established position in the global energy storage market.

Pylontech’s 200MW/400MWh energy storage project in Ningxia, China Pylontech’s 120MW/240MWh energy storage project in Jiangsu, China

The BNEF Tier 1 list is regarded as one of the industry's most rigorous evaluation benchmarks for energy storage companies. The assessment considers factors including technological capabilities, product reliability, large-scale project execution track record, and financial credibility. Pylontech's inclusion in the Tier 1 list reflects its growing global project portfolio and long-standing commitment to delivering reliable energy storage solutions across a wide range of applications and markets. Recent utility-scale projects delivered by Pylontech include the Ningxia Yinchuan 200MW/400MWh Energy Storage Project and the Jiangsu Huadian Yizheng 120MW/240MWh Energy Storage Power Station in China.

"BNEF Tier 1 recognition reflects the market's confidence in Pylontech's technology, product quality, and long-term reliability," said a spokesperson for Pylontech. "This recognition further reinforces Pylontech's position as a trusted partner for utility-scale and commercial energy storage projects worldwide."

With more than a decade of expertise in energy storage innovation, Pylontech has established a vertically integrated platform spanning battery cells, modules, battery management systems (BMS), and system integration. The company continues to expand its global presence while supporting the transition toward a cleaner, more resilient, and sustainable energy future.

About Pylontech

Founded in 2009, Pylontech (688063.SH) is a dedicated energy storage system provider that went public on the STAR Market in 2020, becoming the first listed company in China focused on energy storage as its core business. With extensive expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics, and system integration, Pylontech has delivered reliable energy storage products and solutions to the global market, establishing itself as a leading player in the industry. Its products are widely used in various scenarios, including solutions for residential, C&I, grid-side storage, communication base station and data center energy storage, light-duty electric vehicles, battery-swapping and more. Website: https://en.pylontech.com.cn/?lan=en

SOURCE Pylontech

Lucy Han, [email protected]