PUTTER'S POISED TO CAPTURE MARKET SHARE LEFT BEHIND BY BICK'S

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As American pickle brand Bick's scales back its presence in Canada — a change influenced by broader trade dynamics between Canada and the United States — proudly Canadian company Putter's is stepping in to help meet the growing demand for high-quality, locally made products.

Founded in Quebec in 1948, Putter's has earned a loyal following for its flavourful recipes, premium ingredients, and unwavering commitment to freshness. With Bick's exit from the market, Putter's is ready to significantly expand its reach, ramping up production and widening distribution across the country without delay.

"Our mission is simple: to provide Canadian consumers with a local, delicious, and affordable product that keeps the pickle tradition alive," said Daniel Jurkovic and John Tartaglia, co-presidents of Putter's, headquartered in Sainte-Sophie, Quebec. "This shift in the market is an ideal opportunity to showcase Canadian craftsmanship. Since most of the cucumbers we use are grown in Canada, an increase in our sales directly supports Canadian and Quebec agriculture, thus contributing to our shared goal of greater food self-sufficiency."

About Putter's

Putter's is Canada's largest producer of premium pickles and condiments, having strengthened its market position in recent years. Blending time-honoured recipes with innovation, Putters sources carefully selected ingredients and produces locally in its three Quebec facilities to deliver an authentic taste Canadians can trust.

For more information, visit: https://putterspickles.com

