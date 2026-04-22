Purposeful Golf Acquires Woodington Lake Golf Club

TOTTENHAM, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Purposeful Golf today announced the acquisition of Woodington Lake Golf Club, a 36-hole golf and event destination in Tottenham, Ontario. The acquisition marks another step in the company's strategy to build a curated portfolio of high-quality golf properties across Ontario.

Purposeful Golf is led by an ownership team focused on long-term stewardship and sustainable growth. The portfolio includes Manitou Ridge, National Pines, and now Woodington Lake.

Woodington Lake features two championship courses, a renovated event space, and strong demand for daily fee golf, charity tournaments, weddings, banquets, and corporate events. Its scale and proximity to the Greater Toronto Area make it a strategic addition to the portfolio.

"Woodington was the right fit because it offers two great golf courses and a strong opportunity to deliver value," said Ryan Dewey, Purposeful Golf. "It allows us to broaden our reach and position Woodington as the people's choice across the region."

For the 2026 season, Purposeful Golf will introduce an updated routing, improved course conditions, and a more guest-focused experience designed to appeal to both new and experienced golfers.

"With Woodington, we have the opportunity to create a modern golf experience that is inclusive, social, and fun. We want people to feel welcomed and valued, enjoy great golf and great company, and leave excited to come back with friends." Dewey added.

"From the moment guests arrive, the pressure should disappear," said Tim Middleton, Purposeful Golf. "It's less about traditional rules and more about great golf and atmosphere. We want people to leave saying, 'That was awesome, and I'm bringing friends next time.' If it isn't fun first, we're doing it wrong."

Purposeful plans to invest in course conditions, facilities, and overall guest experience while respecting the property's history.

For more information, visit Purposeful Golf at purposefulgolf.com or explore Woodington Lake at woodingtonlake.com.

About Purposeful Golf

Purposeful Golf is an Ontario-based owner and operator focused on building experience-driven golf destinations. The portfolio includes Manitou Ridge, National Pines, and Woodington Lake, with continued interest in partnering with like-minded courses across Canada.

SOURCE Purposeful Golf

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Evans, Manager, Marketing & Design | Purposeful Golf, [email protected]